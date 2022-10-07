Sarepta Therapeutics Presents New Data from its Gene Therapy and RNA Platforms at World Muscle Society 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will share new data from across its genetic medicine portfolio at the 27th International Hybrid Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society 2022 Congress (WMS 2022), taking place Oct. 11-15, 2022, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.



Data includes a late-breaking real-world evidence presentation on eteplirsen in treated patients with Duchenne amenable to exon 51 skipping, in addition to research from the Company’s gene therapy platform including preclinical data supporting the functionality of the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) Sarepta’s investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne.

“As a leader in genetic medicine, the body of data generated from our science is a reflection of our commitment to our mission to advance science in the interest of patients. Our scientific presence at World Muscle demonstrates our commitment and helps further our collective understanding of these conditions to advance new treatments for Duchenne and other rare neuromuscular diseases,” said Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer, Sarepta Therapeutics.

The full WMS 2022 program is available at https://www.wms2022.com/page/programme.

RNA Platform Presentations

Poster # Title Program Date, Time P.132

Casimersen in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Amenable to Exon 45 Skipping: Interim Results from the Phase 3 ESSENCE Trial Casimersen

Oct. 14, 2022

1:30-3:00 PM EDT

(2:30-4:00 PM ADT LSP.31

Interim Analysis of EVOLVE: A Long-term Observational Study Evaluating Eteplirsen, Golodirsen, or Casimersen in Routine Clinical Practice PMO

Oct. 14, 2022

4:00-5:00 PM EDT

(5:00-6:00 PM ADT)



Gene Therapy Presentations (does not reflect encore presentations)

Poster # Title Program Date, Time LSP.35

Analysis of adeno-associated virus vector shedding following treatment with delandistrogene moxeparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy SRP-9001

Oct. 14, 2022

4:00-5:00 PM EDT

(5:00-6:00 PM ADT) VP.82 PK/PD modelling to inform clinical development of an adeno-associated virus gene transfer therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy SRP-9001

Oct. 14, 2022

4:00-5:00 PM EDT

(5:00-6:00 PM ADT) P.197

Evaluating pharmacology and efficacy of delandistrogene moxeparvovec in DMDmdx rats SRP-9001

Oct. 14, 2022

4:00-5:00 PM EDT

(5:00-6:00 PM ADT)



Health Economic Outcomes Research (HEOR)

Poster # Title Date, Time P.70

Rasch Analysis of the PROMIS Parent Proxy Item Banks Administered to Caregivers of Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Oct. 12, 2022

3:00-4:30 PM EDT

(4:00-5:30 PM ADT) LSP.22 Estimating Health State Utilities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) using the EQ5D and Health Utilities Index (HUI) Oct. 14, 2022

4:00-5:00 PM EDT

(5:00-6:00 PM ADT) LSP.30

Survival in Eteplirsen-Treated vs DMD Natural History Controls: An Indirect Treatment Comparison Using Real-World Data Oct. 14, 2022

4:00-5:00 PM EDT

(5:00-6:00 PM ADT)



