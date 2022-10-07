With 5.0% CAGR, Small Molecule API Market Size Worth US$ 300.2 Billion by 2030 | Research for Developing Viable Therapeutic Drugs Providing Lucrative Opportunity for the Market’s Growth

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report titled “ Small Molecule API Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” recently issued by Reports & Insights has the key objective to provide its readers with an absolute detailed and precise information about the respective market in conjunction with the profound knowledge of the statistics geared towards the development of the respective market. For better understanding of the readers, the report also includes extensive know-how of the market, conceptual framework, and prevailing trends of the market along with the precise textual and graphical representation. Moreover, the report also mentions thoroughly about the leading players competing in the market for the consistent intrigue of its readers.

The small molecule API market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 199.9 Bn by the end of 2022 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 300.2 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 5.0%.

Small Molecule API Market Overview

Small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients are basically tiny molecules that consists of amino acids, monosaccharides and other components utilized in biological procedures. These are organic compound with low molecular weight that is significantly of smaller size as of 1 nm. These are intended to deliver numerous macromolecules along with strong therapeutic effect with least dosage, at times below 10 mgs and many times in micrograms by oral mode of administration.

Small molecule API are highly beneficial in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of a vast range of disorders and is useful as research tool to study biological function and develop new therapeutic agents. Few small molecule API can impede a protein's specific function or disrupt protein-protein interactions that is used in treatment of various disorders.

The increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders such as, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, cancer along with the transforming lifestyle leading to issues like high cholesterol, obesity is driving the demand for small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the treatment of these disorders.

However, the biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on the research and development sector for developing viable therapeutic drugs that is providing lucrative opportunity for the market’s growth.

Small Molecule API Market Segmentation

The small molecule API market is segmented on the basis of product type, API type, application type, manufacturing type, end user, and region.

By Product Type

Solid Dosage Form

Liquid Dosage Form

Parenteral Dosage Form

By API Type

Synthetic

Biological

By Application Type

Oncology

Neurology

Metabolic

Infectious

Cardiovascular

By Manufacturing Type

In-House

Outsourced

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Small Molecule API Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in small molecule API market are:

ALLERGAN

Lonza

Croda International

Aurobindo Pharma

Cambrex Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

D.r. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Johnson Matthey

Siegfried Holding AG

Pfizer, Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bachem Holding AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GILEAD Science Inc.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co, Inc.

BASF SE

Teva Pharmaceuticals

