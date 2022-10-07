Global Butadiene Market Size To Reach USD 15949.35 Million By 2028 | CAGR 7.70% - Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Butadiene Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Production Process (C4 Hydrocarbon Extraction, N-Butane Dehydrogenation, From Ethanol, From Butenes), By Product (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Butadiene Rubber, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber, Hexamethylenediamine), By End-User (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automobile Industries, Consumer Products Industries), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyses the Butadiene market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Butadiene market.

Butadiene Market Overview:

In essence, butadiene is a highly reactive, colorless gas. It is a crucial industrial ingredient in creating synthetic rubber and plastic. The automotive industries employ the resulting rubber and plastic products for construction, packaging, consumer goods, and protective apparel. They are employed in several different materials and products, including polybutadiene, chloroprene, styrene-butadiene, nitrile rubber, SB latex, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, adiponitrile, sulfolane, and ethylidenenorbornene.

As per the analysis, the Butadiene market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Butadiene market size was worth around US$ 9,928.40 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 15949.35 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The global market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of manufacturing industries such as automobiles and consumer durables and rising population awareness of the importance of green building construction.

By production process, the n-butane dehydrogenation category dominated the market in 2021.

By product, the acrylonitrile butadiene rubber category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global butadiene market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Butadiene Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Butadiene market include:

BASF SE

Reliance Industries Limited

Braskem

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

TPC Group Inc.

Sinopec

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Jiutai Energy Inner Mongolia Co. Ltd.

Lanxess

Market Growth Drivers

Growing demand for styrene-butadiene rubber drives the market growth

Growing demand from end-use industries, better functionality at lower costs, and an increase in the number of cars are some drivers driving the global butadiene market's growth pace. Due to its excellent elastic properties, butadiene is also used in the electrical industry as an insulation solution for wires and cables, which will further pave the way for the market's growth. On the other hand, the butadiene market is anticipated to experience a drop in production due to the discovery of shale oil and adverse acute & chronic effects.

Restraints

Carcinogenic characteristics of butadiene may hamper the market growth

The market's overall expansion is anticipated to be hampered by the unstable pricing of raw materials and the strict regulatory environment. The recent collapse of the automobile sector is also anticipated to provide a significant obstacle to expanding the butadiene market.

Butadiene Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global butadiene market is segregated based on the production process, product, end-user, and region.

Based on the production process, the market is segmented into C4 hydrocarbon extraction, n-butane dehydrogenation, from ethanol, and from butenes. The n-butane dehydrogenation segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on product, the market is classified into styrene-butadiene rubber, styrene-butadiene latex, butadiene rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene rubber, nitrile butadiene rubber, and hexamethylenediamine. Styrene-butadiene rubber dominated the market in 2021.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into building & construction, healthcare, automobile, and consumer products. The automobile industry segment dominated the butadiene market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global butadiene market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the butadiene market in 2021 due to the government's improved and advantageous investment policies, which aim to support regional economic development, population expansion, and industrial growth.

The downstream market in the Asia-Pacific region had a significant boom in recent years, which caused the demand for butadiene to expand quickly due to its necessity. One of the world's greatest centers for producing chemicals is China, which has a diverse economy. As there are so many domestic players, the butadiene market in China is predicted to increase significantly.

Recent Industry Developments:

June 2021 : JSR Corporation's global elastomers division, which includes the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber, was acquired by ENEOS Corporation, a Japanese oil corporation. JSR will form a new company and split the firm to transfer the elastomer business and the shares of overseas subsidiaries and affiliates associated with this business to the new company. ENEOS will then acquire the new company's shares, transforming it into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

: JSR Corporation's global elastomers division, which includes the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber, was acquired by ENEOS Corporation, a Japanese oil corporation. JSR will form a new company and split the firm to transfer the elastomer business and the shares of overseas subsidiaries and affiliates associated with this business to the new company. ENEOS will then acquire the new company's shares, transforming it into a wholly-owned subsidiary. November 2019: TPC Group has announced that it would rebuild its butadiene processing unit, which was destroyed in the explosion in the South East Texas petrochemical complex.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9,928.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15,949.35 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE, Reliance Industries Limited, Braskem, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., TPC Group Inc., Sinopec, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Jiutai Energy Inner Mongolia Co. Ltd., Lanxess, and others. Key Segment By Production Process, Product, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Butadiene market is segmented as follows:

By Production Process

C4 hydrocarbon extraction

N-butane dehydrogenation

From ethanol

From butenes

By Product

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Latex

Butadiene Rubber

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

Hexamethylenediamine

By End-User

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Automobile Industries

Consumer Products Industries

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



