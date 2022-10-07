Global Patient Access/Front-end RCM Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Growing Focus on Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) & Budgetary Constraints and Cost-Cutting Measures in Europe

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Access /Front-end RCM Solutions Market by Product & Service (Training, Education, Medical Necessity, Pre-certification), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud, On premise), End User (Providers, Healthcare BPO Service Providers) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global patient access solutions market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.9%
Growth in this market is driven by the growing government initiatives to support the HCIT solutions, increasing patient pool, increasing demand for health insurance, and the growing need to curtail healthcare costs. However, lack of skilled IT professionals & high deployment costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The web & cloud- based solutions segment is projected to be the largest segment & register the highest growth in the patient access solutions market, by application
Based on application, the data aggregation segment is projected to be the largest segment & register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the advantages offered by the solutions such as on-demand self-serving analytics, no upfront capital investment for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and the pay-as-you-go pricing model.
Healthcare Providers was the largest segment by the end user of patient access solutions market in 2021
Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the patient access solutions market in 2021. The increasing demand for standardizing patient data, large amounts of healthcare data generated, increasing focus on patient safety, significant growth in healthcare spending, rising medical error rates, growing denials, increasing healthcare costs is expected to drive the demand for patient access solutions services in the coming years.
APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare insurance coverage, and growing medical tourism.
Key players in the Patient access solutions Market
The key players operating in the patient access solutions market include Cognizant (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Experian Plc (Ireland), 3M (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), Waystar (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), The SSI Group, LLC (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Cirius Group, Inc. (US), Craneware, Inc. (Scotland), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Genentech, Inc. (US).
