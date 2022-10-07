Global Fruit Puree Market Is Expected to Generate $7.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fruit puree market garnered $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $7.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $7.8 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Product, Nature, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise inconsumer demand for foods with longer shelf lives as well as seasonal products year-round Usage of fruit puree as a base for bakery fillings in tarts, Danish pastries, sweet pies, cheesecakes, mousses, and many other bakery food products Increased consumer propensity for packaged food Fruit puree's nutritional advantages Opportunities Rise inconsumption of a healthy diet and increased consumer knowledge of the benefits of eating well Restraints High cost of fruit puree

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global fruit puree market.

Fruit purees include anti-oxidants, which help to boost immunity and guard against cell damage in the body. Due to the possibility that it may strengthen immunity, sales of fruit puree surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, fruit puree extraction and packaging decreased as a result of factory closures brought on during the lockdown. This had an impact on both the expansion of these businesses and the volume of production.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global fruit puree market based on product, nature, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the berries segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fruit puree market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the citrus fruits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global fruit puree market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global fruit puree market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cosmetics and personal care products segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total fruit puree market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global fruit puree market analyzed in the research include Agrana Zucker Starke und Frucht Holding AG, Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial, David Berryman Ltd, Dennick FruitSource, LLC, Doehler Group SE, Fruit Puree Miami, Grunewald International, Ingredion Incorporated, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Sicoly Cooperative, SVZ International B.V, The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, Tree Top Inc., and Uren Food Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global fruit puree market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

