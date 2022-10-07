At 5.90% CAGR, Global Chiral Chromatography Column Market Size to Hit USD 97.88 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Report by Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Chiral Chromatography Column Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Prepacked Column, Empty Column), By Material Type (Metal Based, Glass Based, Plastic Based), By Technology (Liquid Chromatography (LC), Gas Chromatography (GC), Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC), Thin Layer Chromatography, Flash Chromatography, Other Technologies (Other Technologies Include Paper Chromatography)), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Hospital & Diagnostic Clinics, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Cosmeceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

Chiral Chromatography Column Market Overview:

Chiral chromatography is a high-performance liquid chromatography separation method used to separate isomers. In the stationary process, it is a single enantiomer of a chiral chemical instead of being achiral. The sensitivity of the two enantiomers of the same analytical substance to the stationary single enantiomer step varies, and as a result, they leave the board at different times.

One enantiomer of a chiral substance is present in the stationary phase of chiral column chromatography. In this chromatography, silica gel, achiral support, and chiral chemical create the chiral stationary phase.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising application of chiral chromatography columns in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors drives the market growth

The market for chiral chromatography columns is expected to grow due to several factors, including the rising importance of chromatography tests in drug approvals, the expansion of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, & medical research institutions, the number of technological advancements, and the prevalence of funding from government organizations. On the other hand, more research and development projects are underway, green chromatography is being used more frequently, and the market for proteomics is expanding.

Restraints

High cost of chromatography equipment likely to hamper the market growth

In the forecast, as mentioned earlier, the high cost of chromatography equipment and a lack of skilled workers would act as market limitations on developing the chiral chromatography column.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Chiral Chromatography Column market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.90% between 2022 and 2028.

The Chiral Chromatography Column market size was worth around US$ 69.40 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 97.88 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Increased chromatography applications in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries and rising R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations are the main market drivers for chiral chromatography columns.

By product type, the prepacked column category dominated the market in 2021.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the chiral chromatography column market in 2021.

Segmentation Analysis

The global chiral chromatography column market is segregated based on product type, material type, technology, end-user, and region.

The market is divided into prepacked and empty columns based on product type. Among these, the prepacked column segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on material type, the market is divided into metal-based, glass-based, and plastic-based. Among these, the metal-based segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is classified into liquid chromatography (LC), gas chromatography (GC), supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC), thin layer chromatography, flash chromatography, and other technologies (other technologies include paper chromatography). Among these, the liquid chromatography segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical biotechnology companies, academic institutes, food & beverage manufacturers, hospital & diagnostic clinics, environmental testing laboratories, cosmeceutical companies, and nutraceutical companies. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global chiral chromatography column market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global market for chiral chromatography columns in 2021. It is caused by several things; chief among them is the expansion of the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Due to various variables, including new developments, a sharp increase in the number of novel product launches, and an increasing number of conferences focused on chromatography, and the United States currently owns the greatest market share in the North American region.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 69.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 97.88 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, W.R.Grace& Co., Merk Group, GL Sciencies, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Sartorious Group, Cytiva, ES Industries, Phenomenex., and others. Key Segment By Product Type, Material Type, Technology, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Chiral Chromatography Column Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Chiral Chromatography Column market include:

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

W.R.Grace& Co.

Merk Group

GL Sciencies

Perkin Elmer

Shimadzu Corporation

Sartorious Group

Cytiva

ES Industries

Phenomenex.

Recent Industry Developments:

January 2020: Thermo Fisher and AstreaBioseparations signed a contract for Thermo to provide EvolveD columns, which contain exclusive CaptureSelect and POROS chromatography resins made by Astrea. To create biotherapeutics, molecules are purified using columns and resins.

