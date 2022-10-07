$17.88 Billion Drone Logistics and Transportation Markets, 2027: Demand for Efficient Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery Drives Market

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Solution (Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure, Software), Sector (Commercial, Military), Drone (Freight Drones, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drone logistics and transportation market is projected to grow from USD 534 million in 2022 to USD 17,881 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 55.1.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing private investments in drones and Increase in e-commerce sales and demand for contactless delivery post-pandemic are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, various countries have realized the potential of drone technologies and have provided relaxation in terms of their regulation. In addition, the system, technology, and services being cost-efficient and easy to access compared to traditional methods have led to the emergence of drone startups and drone delivery service providers in the aviation industry.

Based on application, the logistics segment is projected to lead the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the drone logistics and transportation market has been segmented into logistics and transportation. The logistics segment further sub-divided into healthcare & pharmacy delivery, postal & package delivery, retail & food delivery, industrial delivery, precision agriculture, weapons & ammunition delivery, and maritime delivery.

The need for autonomous ship-to-ship and shore-to-ship aerial delivery services are likely to boost the demand for drone. Drone deliveries are certainly a huge trend across multiple industries, gearing up to revolutionize air-based transportation of both, essential and non-essential goods when they reach large-scale implementation.

One of the areas in which they could prove to be really useful is shore-to-ship and ship-to-ship package delivery. Autonomous maritime package delivery would make sense in certain regions and seasons, where the costs and logistics of traditional delivery create significant barriers.

Based on range, the drone logistics and transportation market has been segmented into close-range

(<50 kilometers), short-range (50 to 150 kilometers), mid-range (151 to 650 kilometers), and long-range (>650 kilometers). Delivery drones with a longer range help in reducing the overall operational cost of package delivery service providers. Demand for instant delivery of packages in a cost-effective manner is anticipated to boost the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for the drone logistics and transportation during the forecast period.

The drone logistics and transportation market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register large share in base year. The high investment and an increasing trend of automation and globalization in India, Australia, and China is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific drone logistics and transportation market.

UAVs are being increasingly used in the real estate and agriculture sectors to carry out inspections. In December 2021, Chinese drone logistics start-up, Antwork raised at least USD 314 million in a Series B funding round led by Thor Capital with support from existing shareholder Unity Ventures.

Competitive landscape

Major players in the drone logistics and transportation market are Alphabet Inc. (US), Hardis Group (France), Zipline (US), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), and Textron Inc. (US).

These companies have strong distribution networks in the logistics business across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in turn driving the demand for last mile deliveries and drone package deliveries.

Premium Insights

Demand for Efficient Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery Drives Market

Delivery Drones Projected to Dominate During Forecast Period

Drone Taxis Projected to Hold Largest Share During Forecast Period

Retail & Food Delivery Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

Patient Transport Segment to Grow Faster During Forecast Period

Propulsion Segment Projected to be Largest During Forecast Period

Route Planning & Optimizing Software - Dominant Segment

Charging Stations Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for Efficient Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery

Drastic Increase in Investment in Drone Industry

Rising Need to Lower Carbon Emissions in Transport

Decline in Prices of Drone Components

Increasing Demand for Autonomous Air Ambulance Drones

Restraints

Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel for Operation

Safety and Security Issues

Uncertainty in Regulatory Frameworks

Opportunities

Increasing Zero-Emission Initiatives

Use for Cargo Delivery in Military and Commercial Applications

Rise in Number of Smart Cities

Technological Advancements to Enhance Accuracy of Package Delivery

Challenges

Restrictions Imposed on Commercial Use in Various Countries

Limited Implementation of Ground Infrastructure

Lack of Proper Air Traffic Management for Uavs

Possible Threats to Safety and Violation of Privacy

Delivery Authentication and Cybersecurity Concerns

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

Start-Ups

End-Users

Technology Analysis

Ai in Drones

Sense & Avoid in Autonomous Drones

Industry Trends

Emerging Technology Trends

Autonomy Levels in Unmanned Aerial Systems

Cloud Computing

Wireless Charging

Automated Ground Control Stations

Drone Swarm Technology

Computer Vision

Multi-Sensor Data Fusion

Advanced Algorithms and Analytics

Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

Gps-Denied Systems

5G Technology

3D Printing

Advanced Battery Technology

Supply Chain 4.0

Drone Insurance

Inflatable Drones

Hydrogen Propulsion

Use Case Analysis

Zipline Drones Used to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines

Transfer of Medical Prescriptions Using Drones from Manna Aero

Regulators Approve Brazil's First Drone Delivery Operation

Delivery Drones Used to Reach Patients in Remote Areas of Malawi

Logistics Company Uses Drones to Deliver Medical Essentials

Cargo Drone Field Tests in Amazon Forest in Peru

Connected Use Cases

Nuro Provides Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger

Pepsico Delivers Snacks to College Students Using Ground Robots

Fedex Delivers Parcels Using Sameday Delivery Bot

Domino's Uses Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza

Starship Technology Offers Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus

Jd.Com Starts Deliveries Using Ai-Equipped Ground Robots

Company Profiles

Key Players

Alphabet Inc.

Hardis Group

Zipline

Volocopter GmbH

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

Airbus

Joby Aviation

Matternet, Inc.

Flirtey Inc.

Ehang

Kaleris

Cana LLC

Dronescan

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Other Players

Flytrex

Skycart Inc.

Altitude Angel

Speedbird Aero

Skyports Limited

Infinium Robotics

Workhorse Group Inc.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Airmap Inc.

Skysense

