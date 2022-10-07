Southwest Florida Jiffy Lube Service Centers Offer Free Vehicle Inspections in the Wake of Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiffy Lube locations throughout southwest Florida, from Sarasota to Naples, are offering free vehicle inspections in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Flood waters and road debris can damage vehicle's electronics, lubricants, undercarriage, steering/suspension systems, and tires. Customers whose cars, trucks, SUVs, or minivans are not performing as well as they should or once did, should visit a nearby Jiffy Lube. Trained technicians will conduct a thorough vehicle inspection, complimentary through Oct. 31, 2022.

"Our Jiffy Lube family is willing and able to help our community by making our vehicle inspections available to anyone in need - no appointment necessary," said Jason Thomas, co-owner of Jiffy Lube franchise South Bay Lube. "Not all our locations are currently open, as we, too, have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. But we are working tirelessly to open each location so that we can serve our community by getting our team members back to work servicing vehicles for a safe return to the road."

Jiffy Lube technicians will conduct a comprehensive inspection to help ensure vehicles are safe to operate. If during the inspection damage is identified, the technician will diagnose the issue and explain options based on manufacturer recommendations.

Jiffy Lube will not perform any work without first gaining consent.

The complimentary vehicle inspection service includes the following:

Inspect Key Components:

Oil level

Antifreeze/coolant reservoir levels

Engine air filtration system

Serpentine belts

Brake fluid level

Wiper blades

Exterior lights

Chassis

Check:

Tire pressure

Transmission/transaxle fluid

Differential/transfer case fluid

Power steering fluid

Windshield washer fluid

Battery water (excluding sealed batteries)

"We hope that this service helps alleviate some of the stress that Floridians are feeling following this natural disaster," Thomas said. "Jiffy Lube is committed to helping drivers keep their vehicles safely on the road."

To find the nearest neighborhood Jiffy Lube location and receive a free vehicle inspection, please visit jiffylubefl.com.

About Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube® is a leading provider of automotive preventive maintenance. With a national footprint of more than 2,000 franchisee-owned service centers across the country, Jiffy Lube offers a range of services including oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tire rotations. Jiffy Lube technicians are not only highly trained in preventive maintenance, but also in customer service. If you have any questions about vehicle maintenance or the services performed at any Jiffy Lube service center, your technician will help you find the resources and information you need, whether it's online or by accessing your vehicle manufacturer's recommendations.

