illumiPure Receives Worldwide Patent on Innovative CleanWhite® LED Disinfectant

HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumiPure, an innovative technology manufacturer specializing in healthy building solutions, received a worldwide patent in March 2022 for their disinfecting LED white light, CleanWhite®. The innovative product is the only white light-based disinfection device that can provide safe, continuous, and rapid sanitization of high-touch areas while a room remains occupied. Third-party testing has shown CleanWhite® LED technologies to eliminate 99% of surface pathogens such as bacteria, spores, mold, biofilms, and viruses including SARS-CoV-2 without the use of harsh chemicals.

"As a leading force in health and wellness technology manufacturing, illumiPure continues to produce innovative products and monitoring solutions to pave the way for a safe, healthy future," said John Higgins, CEO of illumiPure. "CleanWhite® features technology that makes it the first of its kind, achieving ultra-safe white light disinfection."

CleanWhite®'s light-based solution is ideal for high-touch spaces, including kitchens, restrooms, and locker rooms. For three years, Barbers Hill ISD has used CleanWhite® across multiple schools in the district. The technology has been deployed in gyms, a locker room, showers, and six nurses' stations district-wide. As a result of installing a CleanWhite® disinfection system, the district has noted trends of reduced cases of staph infections, reduction of mold growth and mildew odor, and lowered infections amongst athletes. "Nurses love illumiPure technologies because they feel protected," states Ricky Shelton, Energy Manager at Barbers Hill ISD. By installing antimicrobial lighting solutions, any business or government facility can reduce the risk of illnesses transferred by surface contact by using an ultra-safe tool to enhance the quality of their environment.

"illumiPure brings innovative safety products tailored to a variety of markets with cutting-edge technologies," said Mark Sam, COO of illumiPure. "As we partner with industries and communities such as Barbers Hill ISD, CleanWhite® works to set a new standard for light-based disinfection and elevates healthy and safe lifestyles across the nation. We look forward to the continued growth and success of illumiPure's pioneering technologies."

To learn more about illumiPure's innovative CleanWhite® disinfectant, please visit illumipure.com.

About illumiPure

illumiPure is a health and wellness technology company dedicated to developing solutions for Healthy Buildings, specializing in air purification, surface disinfection, and state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor air quality monitoring. Founded in 2017 and ranked as Houston Business Journal's No. 1 Fastest-Growing Private Business in 2022, representing science-backed, tested, and real-world proven solutions that create healthy and productive indoor environments. illumiPure works with its trade partners to manufacture products made in America and holds a number of patents at its headquarters in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit illumipure.com.

CleanWhite LED Light Fixtures





This shows the two most common versions of CleanWhite, the 2x2' and 2x4' that fit into a typical 2 grid cieling.









