POET Technologies to Host Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on October 14

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced the Company will virtually host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on October 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In conjunction with the Meeting, senior management will also provide a business update presentation followed by a question and answer session.



Formal notice of the meeting date and record date has been provided to the regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange by Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company’s transfer agent. Shareholders of POET’s common stock as of the close of business on August 30, 2022 (the “Record Date”) are entitled to vote by either completing the provided proxy materials or as part of attending the live audio webcast using the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/463959893. A management information circular containing detailed instructions as well as an outline of the matters to be acted upon at the Meeting has been mailed to shareholders of record and also filed on SEDAR.

Shareholders planning to attend the virtual Meeting should allow ample time to connect. Online check-in will begin at 12:00 p.m., one hour prior to the commencement of the Meeting. In order to vote during the live virtual Meeting, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be required to enter the assigned 15-digit control number and password found on their proxy form.

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chiplet using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, active alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.

Shareholder Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett L. Perry

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com



Company Contact:

Thomas R. Mika, EVP & CFO

tm@poet-technologies.com

