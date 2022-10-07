Video on Demand Market is Projected to Reach US$ 176.55 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Video on Demand Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Video on Demand Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Surging adoption of mobile devices for watching online content and various benefits offered by video on demand platforms such as connectivity, convenience, variety, cost, personalized content, and others.

Increasing adoption of mobile TV and multi-screen services for content viewing as well as rising online users worldwide offers several opportunities to the market players.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Video on Demand Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Business Model (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, Transaction-Based, Others),

(Subscription-based, Advertising-based, Transaction-Based, Others), By Type (Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Over-The-Top (OTT), Pay Television (Pay-TV)),

(Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Over-The-Top (OTT), Pay Television (Pay-TV)), By End-Use (Media, Entertainment, and Gaming, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Others)

(Media, Entertainment, and Gaming, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Others) By Region.

Video on Demand Market Insights

Market Trends by Model Type

The market has been classified into subscription-based, advertising-based, transaction-based, and others. Under these, the subscription-based segment held a significant market share in 2020. The subscription-based monetization model is requires fixed payment for a defined period. Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) provides an easy opt-in and opt-out option to the viewers, thereby augments the segment growth in the coming years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia Pacific market held a significant market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years. The region is a high potential market with culturally & economically diversified users who have different content consumption patterns and payment demands. China and Japan are the two major countries contributing significantly to the VoD market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Video on Demand Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Prime Video) (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Netflix Inc. (US)

Hulu LLC (US)

Warner Media LLC (AT&T Inc.) (US)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE5) (India)

The Walt Disney Company (Disney+) (US)

Popcornflix LLC (US)

Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited (Hotstar) (India)

Comcast Xfinity (US).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Video on Demand Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

