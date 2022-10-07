7 October 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 5 September 2022) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.

Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2 to 4 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld ** 1 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription. 10,749,282 98.84 125,644 1.16 10,874,926 4.08 87,609 2 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription. 10,433,486 96.33 397,954 3.67 10,831,440 4.06 131,095 3 To adopt new Articles of Association. 10,593,144 97.64 256,442 2.36 10,849,586 4.07 112,949 4 To authorise the reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account. 10,792,215 99.60 43,272 0.40 10,835,487 4.06 127,048

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 207 409 0181

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31