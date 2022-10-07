7 October 2022
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Results of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 5 September 2022) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.
Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2 to 4 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.
|Resolution
|Votes For*
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total votes validly cast
|Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
|Votes Withheld **
|1
|To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
|10,749,282
|98.84
|125,644
|1.16
|10,874,926
|4.08
|87,609
|2
|To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
|10,433,486
|96.33
|397,954
|3.67
|10,831,440
|4.06
|131,095
|3
|To adopt new Articles of Association.
|10,593,144
|97.64
|256,442
|2.36
|10,849,586
|4.07
|112,949
|4
|To authorise the reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account.
|10,792,215
|99.60
|43,272
|0.40
|10,835,487
|4.06
|127,048
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
