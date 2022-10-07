Demand for Global Polyacrylamide Market Size to Surpass USD 8.5 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% | Polyacrylamide Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Polyacrylamide Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic), By Application (Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Paper Making), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

Polyacrylamide Market Overview:

Polyacrylamide is a versatile, moisture-resistant polymer with multiple commercial applications. Recently, the demand for this polymer has increased due to its potential in various fields such as sustainability, energy conservation, air & water purification, and textiles.

Below are some of the ways in which polyacrylamide is being increasingly used:

In the automotive industry, it is being used in light weighting and insulation materials.

It is also used as a coating on metal screens to enlarge their area and prevent dust from entering the factories.

In the medical field, it can be employed in wound dressing materials, artificial joints, and surgical meshes.

And lastly, it can be used as a surface treatment for glass and ceramics.

Market Growth Drivers

Growing applications in industrial and consumer sectors to drive market growth

One factor driving the demand for the global polyacrylamide market is its increased use in medical applications. Polyacrylamide is used in the production of surgical tools, catheters, and other medical equipment. The increased demand for these products has led to an increase in the demand for polyacrylamide.

Another factor contributing to the demand for polyacrylamide is the trend toward environmental sustainability. Polyacrylamide is a highly sustainable material due to its recyclable nature. This makes it a desirable material for industries that are looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Overall, the increasing demand for polyacrylamide is attributable to its versatility and low price. The growing use of polyacrylamide in medical applications and its environmentally friendly properties are major factors driving the global polyacrylamide market demand.

Today, polyacrylamide is one of the most common synthetic polymers. The material is used in a wide range of applications including as a water-resistant coating for various materials and as an adhesive in shoes &other footwear. Despite its widespread use, the demand for the product has been sluggish in recent years. Several reasons for this are on the surface: higher raw material costs, changing consumer preferences, and stricter environmental regulations.

Restraints

Impact on environment likely to limit the market expansion

On the other hand, escalating price pressures, increasing environmental regulations, and constraints on raw material availability are likely to hamper market growth. In addition, barriers to entry and competition from low-cost alternatives are posing key challenges in the global polyacrylamide market.

Polyacrylamide Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global polyacrylamide market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type, the market is categorized into anionic and cationic polyacrylamide. The anionic polyacrylamide is holding over 70% of the global polyacrylamide market. In the past, anionic polyacrylamide flocculants have been used primarily in water treatment applications. However, due to increasing demand for these products in other industries, such as pulp and paper production, there is now growing interest in using this flocculant in these applications too.

One reason why anionic polyacrylamide flocculants are gaining popularity is that they are relatively easy to use. Unlike some other flocculants, such as alginates, which require high concentrations to achieve effective results, anionic polyacrylamide flocculants can be diluted easily. This makes them suitable for use in a wide range of applications.By application, the global market is divided into water treatment, oil & gas, and paper-making.

The global Polyacrylamide market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Non-ionic (NPAM)

Cationic (CPAM)

Anionic (APAM)

Others

By Application

Water treatment

Petroleum

Paper-making

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Polyacrylamide market include -

Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

SNF Group

BASF SE

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kemira

Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global polyacrylamide market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.7% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global polyacrylamide market size was valued at around USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, anionic segment held maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on application segmentation, water treatment was the leading revenue-generating grade in 2021.

Based on region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

North America is dominating the global polyacrylamide market, but much of the demand is being driven by Asia Pacific, specifically China, which represents nearly 12% of global PA production. India is also an important player in the global PA market, as it has developed some of the world's most modern laboratories for the synthesis and characterization of PA materials. One potential challenge for companies seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for PA is competition from other alternative materials such as graphene and boron nitride.

Polyacrylamide (PAM), used in water treatment and paper mills, is growing in demand in Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific polyacrylamide market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next decade. Polyacrylamide is strong and non-toxic, making it a versatile material for various applications.

In Asia Pacific, water treatment plants are increasingly using more polyacrylamide to treat water with increased bacterial counts. It has replaced alum in these plants because it is less corrosive and does not produce a yellowish tinge to the water as alum does. Paper mills are also using more PA in increasing quantities to make paper with higher strength and less weight. Japan is the largest consumer of PA with a consumption of over 45,000 metric tons per year. The increased demand for PAM is due to rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations on pollution levels.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2022, Kamira started the production of bio-based polyacrylamide.

In August 2019, SNF announced to invest $1.2 Billion to increase the production of polyacrylamide.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., SNF Group, BASF SE, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemira, Black Rose Industries Ltd, and others. Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

