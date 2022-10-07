Kennected Launches Use of Ninety.io Software

Indianapolis, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Sales Enablement platform Kennected is making moves. October 7th, 2022, marks the announcement of Kennected moving to use Ninety.io's business operating software.

After a quarter of coaching and implementation on how to use and execute this business operating system, Kennected recently announced this to their staff. Received with much applause, the senior leadership team at Kennected is committed to running a much more agile organization as far as being able to execute business decisions.

With over 100 team members, Kennected is becoming a larger company rather quickly. With a larger company often comes the potential for red tape and bureaucracy, which can slow down the speed of a company's growth.

Kennected's Chief Marketing Officer, Stephen Twomey, had this to say about implementing a business operating system based on Ninety.io's software, "Kennected is excited to grow using this framework. Kennected has been on a rocketship regarding revenue growth, averaging 10% plus month-over-month growth. Kennected understands that scaling has certain challenges, which is why Kennected is pouring resources, both money and time, into scaling the right way."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFR6Yi7olW0

Kennected's Software as a Service model started with a LinkedIn automation software named "Cloud Kennect". Kennected has plans to roll out further solutions that will build out their tool kit, to make them the number one sales enablement platform on the marketplace.

###

For more information about Kennected, contact the company here:



Kennected

Stephen Twomey

(317) 623-4343

201 S Capitol Ave Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46225