PET-CT Scanner Devices Market Revenue Share and Profit Sources Analysis | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Technological advancements in the field of medical devices, as well as rising cases of various chronic diseases is boosting growth within the global PET-CT scanner devices market. PET-CT scanning devices offer operative as well as anatomic information, which is extremely helpful in the treatment of cancer patients. Players in the market, most prominently ones in the developed economies, are focusing on making their products more and more mobile. As per a recent business intelligence study, the global PET-CT scanner devices market is projected to record a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The prices for PET-CT scanning devices are diminishing, owing to rising competition and resulting growth in production. This is anticipated to create new opportunities for customers, as well as PET-CT scanner devices manufacturers. Furthermore, advancements in scanning technologies and devices that offer enhanced localization of normal vs abnormal structures, and require lesser time for scan as compared to conventional PET scanner devices, are also bolstering growth within the global PET-CT scanner devices market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of PET-CT Scanner Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64874



PET-CT Scanner Devices Market – Key Findings of the Report

Rising Demand from Oncology Sector: Growth in the incidence of cancer cases around the world is boosting demand within the global PET-CT scanner devices market. The solutions offered by market players are used to diagnose cancer. They also offer more information, such as the nature of the tumor (i.e., malignant or benign) as well as effectiveness of the treatment. Key reasons for enhanced diagnostic results acquired through PET-CT scans include higher specificity (as compared to just PET) and effective detection of malignant tissues, owing to its highly sensitive imaging modality.





Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=64874



PET-CT Scanner Devices Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, including cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer boosts demand within the global PET-CT scanner devices market

Rising research and development activities in the medical devices manufacturing sector and resulting improvements in finished products bolsters market growth

Increasing use of PET-CT scanners for examining cancer cell abnormalities propels growth within the global PET-CT scanner devices market





PET-CT Scanner Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key companies operating in the global PET-CT scanner devices market include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Neusoft Corporation, Canon, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Kononklijke Philips N.V., Mediso Ltd., MR Solutions, SOFIE, and United Imaging Healthcare Co. Players in the global PET-CT scanner devices market are focused on expanding their distribution networks in order to provide their various product offerings in several economies and regions. To achieve this, they are also entering into partnerships and signing collaborative agreements with other players.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=64874



PET-CT Scanner Devices Market – Regional Growth Assessment

North America held a notable share of the global PET-CT scanner devices market in 2019, with the United States leading the North America industry. The presence of robust and well-trenched healthcare infrastructure, as well as fast paced adoption of advanced and new age imaging tools and equipment is positively impacting growth within the United States, and ultimately North America PET-CT scanner devices market. Furthermore, increasing number of traumatic brain injury cases in the United States is also favoring expansion of North America market.

Asia Pacific PET-CT scanner devices market is anticipated to perform well in coming years. This trend can be attributed to rising engagements of established players in economies such as India and China to adopt various growth and expansion strategies. These include acquisitions, alliances, geographical expansion, launching new products, and distribution agreements. Furthermore, increasing incidence rate of cancer in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to create growth opportunities in coming years.

PET-CT Scanner Devices Market: Segmentation

PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by Modality

Portable/Stationary

Bench-top

PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by Slice Count

<64

64

>64





PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by Application

Diagnosis Oncology Cardiology Neurology

Research





PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others





PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Diabetes Devices Market: The global diabetes devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 90.2 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market: The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market in the U.S. is anticipated to reach more than US$ 9.0 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Arthroscopic Visualization Instrument Market: The global arthroscopic visualization instrument market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Safety Pen Needles Market: The North America safety pen needles market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.17 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market: The global smart drug delivery systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 36 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: The global refurbished medical imaging equipment market is expected to reach US$ 18.3 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: The global catheter stabilization devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Trichoscope Devices Market: The global trichoscope devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 73.4 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.3 % from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

