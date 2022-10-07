LHV Renewed Mandate of AS LHV Varahaldus’ Management Board member

English Estonian

The supervisory board of AS LHV Varahaldus resolved to extend the mandate of AS LHV Varahaldus management board member Joel Kukemelk from the end of the current term until 31 March 2027.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 820 people. As at August, LHV’s banking services are used by 359,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 132,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 149,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





Priit Rum

LHV Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee