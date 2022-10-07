$38+ Bn Unified Endpoint Management Market to Grow at 32+% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 - Rise of Smart Consumer Devices, IoT, BPA, Cloud Computing, AI Led to Advent of Smart Workplaces Drives Market Growth

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [227 Pages Research] The Insight Partners forecasts the Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size to grow from USD 5.41 billion in 2021 to USD 38.70 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.6% during 2022–2028. The unified endpoint management Market has observed extensive growth, owing to the rise of smart consumer devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), business process automation, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) has led to the advent of smart workplaces and rise in number of devices.





Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5.41 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 38.70 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 32.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 227 No. of Tables 142 No. of Charts & Figures 102 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment Type, Platform, Organization Size, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Ivanti; Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Microland Limited; Redpalm; Scalefusion; Stefanini; Tangoe Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country

Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ivanti; Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Microland Limited; Redpalm; Scalefusion; Stefanini; and Tangoe are among the key unified endpoint management market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In July 2022, Ivanti collaborated with Absolute Software, a provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, to give Absolute Resilience customers the ability to improve the health and resilience of Ivanti Neurons, a hyper-automation platform for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), through Absolute's Application Persistence capabilities.

In April 2022, Scalefusion, a ProMobi Technologies company, joined forces with Lenovo, a multinational technology company, for a multi-year partnership. This alliance aims to make it simple for enterprises to give their end consumers Lenovo tablets that are powered by Scalefusion mobile device management (MDM) solution. Through this collaboration, Scalefusion will broaden its customer base globally and assist companies in a variety of industries in utilizing value-added services.





The unified endpoint management market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Europe is pioneering digital transformation. The region has several large enterprises that are highly focused on improving their operational efficiencies by adopting advanced technologies while reducing expenditure on in-house IT tasks. Expenditure on security solutions supports the nurturing of the data protection arena and unified endpoint management. As European enterprises possess high data and tech skills, they provide a large scope for developing advanced IT security products. Start-ups such as ZenMate are offering security solutions to ensure clients' online security and make it accessible to all the employees of the client. The presence of several key technology-based startups, along with a large number of SMEs, is likely to fuel the unified endpoint management market growth in the region in the coming years.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global unified endpoint management market. It is the most technologically advanced region with major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The rising dependence on advanced technologies, growing need for information and asset security, and increasing spending by SMEs on cybersecurity are among the factors encouraging enterprises to invest heavily in data security. Moreover, the increasing number of cyberattacks and growing awareness about endpoint security, and the growing investments by enterprises in advanced technologies to simplify their operations are favoring the unified endpoint management market growth in North America. Moreover, the growing investments by enterprises in advanced technologies to simplify their operations are also driving the regional unified endpoint management market growth. Companies in the unified endpoint management market adopt strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to maintain their market position.





Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis: End User Overview

Based on end user, the unified endpoint management market has been segmented into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, automotive and transportation, retail, manufacturing, and others. IT & telecommunication enterprises, especially the SMEs, are among the largest adopters of unified endpoint management solutions, as they are increasingly utilizing public cloud, automated services, and exploring advanced digital technologies. The behavior of data network traffic over time is dynamic for large service providers, and cannot always exclusively be deciphered from observation or summary.

Models of statistical learning on data queried, from a big data platform, are used to characterize traffic pattern, using statistical traffic properties as model attributes. The output of these models is used to perform recent historical traffic measurement forensics to detect concurrent anomalies in intraday traffic behavior. Unified endpoint management solutions provide a centralized console for IT administrators to manage various endpoint devices deployed across the enterprise effectively. These solutions can be deployed to manage mobile devices, operating systems, and on-premise and cloud deployment models, among others. Healthcare is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period. Technological progress in the healthcare sector and the increasing adoption of blood pressure monitors, wearable devices, and other cloud-based devices are the factors contributing to the unified endpoint management market growth in this segment.





