Global Forklifts Market to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Forklifts estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

- The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured)

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC)

Combilift Ltd.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Godrej Material Handling

HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Lonking Holdings Limited

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Proliferation of E-Commerce Solutions amidst COVID-19

Knock-On Effect of the Pandemic on Forklift Market

Global Forklifts Market Struggles with Supply Side Shocks

Flip Side of Material Handling Industry Explosion & Steep

Demand for Forklifts

Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction

Forklift: Integral Part of MHE

Types of Forklifts

Counterbalanced Forklift

Warehousing Forklifts

Forklift by Fuel Types

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric

Forklift by Tonnage Capacity

Less than 5 Ton

5 Ton to 10 Ton

11 Ton to 36 Ton

Classification by Forklift Classes

Key Strategies to Ensure Safe Use of Forklifts in Work

Environments

Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce

Boom

Prominent Factors to Turbocharge Global Forklifts Market

Forklift Arena Keeps Buzzing with Latest Technological Trends

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

World Forklifts Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

World Forklifts Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value

CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle

East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way for Electric

Forklifts

World Forklifts Market by Power Source (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Internal Combustion Engine

(ICE), and Electric

Retail & Wholesale End-Use Segment to Maintain its Dominance

World Forklifts Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Food &

Beverage, Automotive, and Other End-Uses

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Forklifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive

Global Forklift Market

Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application

Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence

Electric Forklifts Gain Traction

Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts

Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with

Sophisticated Technology

COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric

Versions

Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for

Solid and Non-Marking Tires

Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem

World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for

the Logistics and Shipping Industry

Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial

Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2021)

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2021)

Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile

Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market

How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the

Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In

Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce

Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019E

Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse

Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts

Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold

Storage Warehouses

Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents?

Risk in Warehouses

Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable

Outlook for Forklifts

Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion

Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity

Key Challenges

Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts

Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to

the Market

Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain

Market Growth

Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to

Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US



