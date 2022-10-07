English Finnish

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 7 October 2022 at 17.00



Efecte Plc’s financial reporting schedule in 2023

Efecte Plc’s financial reporting schedule in 2023 will be as follows:

1.3.2023: Complete financial statements on 2022

28.4.2023 Business review on 1-3/2023​

11.8.2023 Half-year report on 1-6/2023​

1.11.2023 Business review on 1-9/2023

The annual general meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 22.3.2023. The Board of Directors of Efecte will convene the annual general meeting separately at a later date.





Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.