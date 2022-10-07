Global Laminate Flooring Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laminate Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374818/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laminate Flooring estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

- The Laminate Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured)

Beaulieu International Group

CLASSEN Group

Daiken Corporation

Der International Flooring Co., Ltd.

FausFloor

Home Legend, LLC

Kaindl Flooring GmbH

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

Shaw Industries, Inc.

SWISS KRONO Group

Tarkett, Inc.

Wickes.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Laminate Flooring: An Insight

History and Development

The Manufacturing Process

Durability Testing

Installation and Maintenance

Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring

Raw Materials Overview

Applications of Laminate Flooring

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

A Prelude to Laminate Flooring

Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -

10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -

10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the

Thriving World Flooring Industry

New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market

World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, North America,

Western Europe and Rest of World

World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate,

Resilient and Wood Flooring

Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage

Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates,

Hardwood and Others

As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance

Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint

Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring

While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed

Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA,

Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018

through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market

R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers

A Look into Retail Landscape

Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity

Laminate Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

CLASSEN Group (Germany)

Daiken Corporation (Japan)

Der International Flooring Co., Ltd. (China)

FausFloor (USA)

Home Legend, LLC (USA)

Kaindl Flooring GmbH (Austria)

Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Pergo (USA)

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)

SWISS KRONO Group (Switzerland)

Tarkett, Inc. (USA)

Wickes (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates

Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market

Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue

Opportunities

Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector

Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022, and 2025

Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood

Flooring Widens Market Prospects

Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality &

Durability of Laminate Flooring

Replacement Market Lifts Demand

High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts

Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring

Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates

Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by

Design - Wood Design and Tile Design

Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring

A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market

Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers

Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence

Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring

Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate

Flooring Market

Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring

Materials

Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring

Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market

Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Floor Coverings Market: An Overview

US Flooring Market by Flooring Type (In Value %): 2020

US Floor Covering Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Distribution Channel

Laminate Flooring Market

Laminate Floorings in the US (2000 - 2010): A Historic Time

Line of Milestones

US Market for Laminate Flooring in Commercial Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Laminate Flooring

Usage in Education/Institution, Healthcare, Offices, Retail

and Other Sectors

US Market for Laminate Flooring in Residential Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Laminate Flooring Consumption by

Application Area for Bathroom, Bedroom, Dining Room, Entry/

Hall, Kitchen, Living Room and Other Areas

Price Erosion: A Temporary Phenomenon?

Laminate Flooring Holds Ground amid Tough Market Conditions

Popular Trends Defining the US Laminate Floorings Market

Innovative Products and Branding: Need of the Hour

Competitive Scenario

Intense Competition Drives Focus onto Product Design Innovations

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Healthy Economic Landscape Establishes Canada as a Lucrative

Market

Canadian Housing Sector: An Overview

Canadian Housing Market (2010-2019): Housing Starts in ’000 Units

Hard Surface Flooring Gaining Traction

Floor Coverings Market in Canada by Type (In %): 2020

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Outlook

Regulatory Frameworks

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Floor Covering Market in China: An Overview

Floor Coverings Volume Market in China (% Share): 2020

An Insight into Laminate Flooring Market in China

Rapid Urbanization in China to Boost Demand for Laminate Flooring

Urbanization in China (2011-2020): Percentage Share of Total

Population Living in Cities

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Europe Continues to Offer Robust Opportunities to Laminate

Flooring Products

Structure of Wood based Flooring Market in Europe

European Flooring Market by Type (In Volume %): 2020

A Peek at Latest Trends in Laminate Flooring Designs

Wood-like Laminates Find Favor in Europe

Intense Competition and Overcapacity: Key Issues Confronting

European Manufacturers

Stringent Regulatory Norms Typify European Manufacturing

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Germany Continues to Lead

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Floor Coverings Market: An Overview

UK Value Market for Floor Coverings (% Share): 2020

Replacement Intervals for Floor Covering Types in the UK

An Insight into Laminate Flooring Market

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Outlook

Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Turkish Market

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laminate Flooring

by End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities

Flooring Market: Wood and Laminate Catching Up with Ceramic and

Carpet

Asia-Pacific Volume Market for Flooring by Type (% Share): 2020

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laminate

Flooring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Untapped Rural and Underpenetrated Urban Markets Drive Strong

Growth in Demand

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Increasing Residential Construction Drive Strong Market Demand

Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and

Tier-3 Cities

New Greenfield Urban Cities to Drive Market Demand

Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group

(2018 & 2025)

Urbanization in India (2011-2020): Urban Population as a

Percentage of Total Population

Hardwood and Laminate Flooring Dominate Indian Flooring Industry

Growth Drivers Propelling the Laminate Flooring Market

Hospitality Industry Chooses Laminate Flooring

Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Favorable Outlook for the Construction Industry Promote Market

Demand

Flooring Market: Increasing Penetration of Wood and Laminate

Latin American Volume Market for Flooring by Type (% Share): 2020

Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Laminate Flooring

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laminate

Flooring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Laminate Flooring

by End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in

the Middle East

Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Laminate Flooring by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Laminate Flooring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Laminate

Flooring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Laminate Flooring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laminate Flooring by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



