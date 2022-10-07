Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098260/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communications Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Navigation Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
- The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$765.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Surveillance Equipment Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
- In the global Surveillance Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$837.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc.
The Aeronav Group
BAE Systems plc
Becker Avionics Inc.
Cobham Plc
Frequentis AG
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Indra Sistemas S. A.
Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.
Kongsberg Geospatial
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Raytheon Company
Searidge Technologies, Inc.
Sierra Nevada Corporation
Telephonics Corp.
Thales Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment
ATC Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
World ATC Equipment Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World ATC Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Aerospace Majors Dominate the Market
ATC Equipment from Select Manufacturers
Recent Market Activity
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Steady Opportunities
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by
Country: 2010-2018
Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger
Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic
Region: 2018-2038
Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist
Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %)
by Region for 2018
Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown
of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000
and 2018
Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urban Sprawl: The
Megatrends Driving Air Travel
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Anticipated Rise in Freight Volume Augurs Well for the Market
Spurt in Number of New Airlines & Low Cost Carriers Creates
Business Case for ATC Equipment
Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide
Modernization, Upgradation and Restructuring Needs Sustain
Market Demand
The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes Modernization Programs
Worldwide Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the
Years 2018 through 2025
Emergence of New Generation Aircraft: Another Major Factor
Fueling Upgradation Needs
Critical Importance of Aircraft Safety & Solving Airport
Congestion: Primary Growth Drivers
Consolidation, Relocation & Remote Towers: Reshaping the ATC
Landscape
Dependence on Automation Systems Continues to Escalate in ATC
Ecosystem
Automation Systems Gain Traction Offering Efficiency Benefits
Technology Developments Bring Forth Advanced Systems, Driving
Overall Growth
NextGen ATC and Advanced ATM Systems Come to the Fore
VoIP: A Fast Growing Technology for ATC
Innovative ADS-B ATC Technology Gains Popularity
Select Technological Advancements and Innovations in the ATC
Equipment Space
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
High Operational and Maintenance Costs
Lack of Skilled Labor
Technical Challenges
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL (ATC) EQUIPMENT: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Air Traffic Control Equipment: A Primer
ATC Communications Equipment
ATC Navigation Equipment
ATC Surveillance Equipment
Integrated Global Surveillance and Guidance System (IGSAGS):
The New Age ATC Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communications Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Communications Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Communications Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Navigation Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Navigation Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Navigation Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surveillance Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Surveillance Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surveillance Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Modernization & Replacements to Drive Growth in the Market
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Sustain Demand
Prospects for ATC Equipment
Increasing Safety-Awareness Encourages ATC Equipment Market
Next Gen ATC Equipment on Fast Track
Challenges Impede Implementation of NextGen Programs
FAA to Develop Funding Mechanism
FAA in a Joint Effort with EC to Improve ATC Systems on
Transatlantic Route
FAA to Use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast
Privatization of ATC Expected to Lift US Airport Industry to
Greater Heights
Overview of Air Traffic Control Models in Major Countries
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
The Aviation Industry
ATC Market - An Overview
Extensive Development Plans Bode Well for ATC Market
China - A Major Import Market for ATC Equipment
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Growing Commercial Aviation Sector Boosts Prospects for ATC
Equipment
Russia Undertakes Massive Rationalization Program
Table 46: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type -
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment,
Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Asia-Pacific Aviation Market in a Nutshell
Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of
Opportunities for ATC Market
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type -
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 58: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 61: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: India Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Table 64: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type -
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type -
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment,
Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type -
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications
Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and
Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type -
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment,
Navigation Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Air
Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022
(E)
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic
Control (ATC) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type -
Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment and Surveillance
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Air Traffic Control
(ATC) Equipment by Type - Communications Equipment, Navigation
Equipment and Surveillance Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic
