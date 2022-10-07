The global multichannel order management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multichannel Order Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05477767/?utm_source=GNW





Due to an unforeseen increase in demand from numerous platforms and changing organizational structures, multichannel order management has proven difficult for businesses and their customers. In order to manage orders originating from various channels, cutting-edge multichannel order management software and services are being deployed.



The major market players such as include IBM, SAP, HCL Technologies, Oracle, and Salesforce, have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares.



Based on deployment mode, cloud deployment mode to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

The cloud-based multichannel order management deployment mode is an economical and effective approach for enterprises to handle large data concerns.Organizations can lower their infrastructure costs due to the pay-per-use pricing structure of cloud solutions.



Due to the fact that no data must be stored on-premises, both the original investment and ongoing maintenance costs for these solutions are drastically reduced. The cloud deployment mode is anticipated to register the largest market size and is projected to grow from USD 1,182 million to USD 1,752 million during the forecast period.



The component segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The amount of data that needs to be analyzed is increasing daily as a result of the rise in the number of data-generating sources.Services that form an integral part of the multichannel order management architecture includes product maintenance, training, and consultation.



Vendors can develop and improve the inventory process with the help of multichannel order management services.It is further categorized into managed and professional services.



In the multichannel order management market, the services sector as a whole has a significant impact.These services help with cost-cutting, revenue growth, and staff performance enhancement.



The Service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

For businesses that provide multichannel Order Management solutions, Asia Pacific has provided attractive market potential.During the forecast period, it is anticipated to become the region with the fastest rising demand for multichannel order management solutions.



As businesses in this region quickly implement multichannel order management solutions to satisfy client demand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow strongly.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the multichannel order management market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering multichannel order management.It profiles major vendors in the multichannel order management market.



The major players in the multichannel order management market include IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), HCL Technologies (India), Zoho (India), Brightpearl (US), Square (US), Selro (England), Linnworks (England), Vinculum (India), Freestyle Solutions (US), Aptean (US), Etail Solutions (US), SellerActive (US), Delhivery (India), Cloud Commerce Pro (England), QuickBooks Commerce (India), Unicommerce (India), SalesWarp (US), Contalog (India), Browntape (India), Appian(US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the multichannel order management market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, application, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall multichannel order management market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

