Global Hydrogen Generators Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hydrogen Generators estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. On-Site, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$908 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
- The Hydrogen Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)
Air Liquide S.A.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Deokyang Co., Ltd.
EPOCH Energy Technology Corporation
Hydrogenics Corporation
Idroenergy
ITM Power Plc
Linde plc
McPhy Energy S.A.
Messer Group
Nel ASA
Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC
Proton OnSite
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Hydrogen: A Clean Fuel with Huge Potential
Focus Shifts to the Development of Cost Effective Techniques
for Hydrogen Production
Hydrogen?s Growing Role in Energy Mix to Fuel Hydrogen
Generators Market
Market Benefits from Rising Needs of End-Use Markets
Hydrogen Production: Captive Vs Merchant Production
Global Hydrogen Production Capacity (in MMT) by Merchant and
Captive Segments
Hydrogen Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy:
Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2018
Technological Advancements Bring in New Growth Opportunities
A Peek into Select New Hydrogen Technology Innovations
Increasing Demand for Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Vehicles to
Drive Market Growth
Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model for 2019
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period
2014-2018
Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions
FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and
2050
Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by Sector for
2019
Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of
FCVs
Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations by
Region (As of 2019)
Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen Refueling Stations
(As of 2019-End)
Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs
High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market
Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells
Power Plants Shift to Hydrogen Generators to Save Costs
Rising Significance of Green Hydrogen Augurs Well for Hydrogen
Generators Market
Aircraft Manufacturing Industry Looks to Integrate Hydrogen
Fuel Cells
Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by
Region: 2019
Laboratories Increasingly Replace Gas Cylinders with Hydrogen
Generators
International Level Collaborations to Accelerate Technology
Development for H2 Supply
Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Production and Storage
Titania to Power Future Hydrogen Production
Affordable and Commonly Found Minerals to Replace Platinum as
Catalyst
Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution
Promising Hydrogen-based Innovations from HyTech Power
Researchers Explore Novel Options for Hydrogen Generation
Research & Development Work in Generation of Hydrogen from Biomass
Hydrogen 2.0: Unlocking Major Economic Potential of Hydrogen
Solar Energy Powers Simple Hydrogen Storage Solution
Carnegie Institution Discovers New Hydrogen Storage Method
Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel
Cells’ Life
Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells
New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen
for Fuel Cell Cars
Product Overview
Introduction to Hydrogen
Energy Density of Various Fuel Types
Flammability and Auto Ignition Temperature Properties of
Various Fuel Types
Hydrogen Generators: A Definition
Hydrogen Production Technologies: A General Perspective
Thermochemical Production Technologies
Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
Partial Oxidation
Autothermal Reforming
Methanol Reformation
Ammonia Cracking
Sorbent-enhanced Catalytic Steam-reforming System
Thermal Plasma-Reformer Technology
Sulfur-Iodide Cycle/Thermochemical Water-Splitting Process
Natural Gas-Reforming
Gasification of Heavy Hydrocarbons
Coal Gasification
Biomass Gasification
Bio Hydrogen Process
Electrolytic Production Technologies
Water Electrolysis
Alkaline Electrolysis
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis
High-Temperature Electrolysis
Photolytic Production Technologies
Photoelectrochemical Hydrogen Production
Photobiological Hydrogen Production / Biophotolysis
Other Hydrogen Production Technologies
Dark Fermentation
Application of Hydrogen in Select End-Use Domains
Chemical Processing
Petrochemical Industry
Industrial Applications
Fuel Cells
Usage of Hydrogen as Fuel in Road Vehicles
Other Industries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Site by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Site by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Site by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steam Reformer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Steam Reformer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Steam Reformer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrolysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrolysis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrolysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel
Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Fuel Cells by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petroleum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Petroleum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Petroleum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Rising Fuel Cells Demand Fosters Growth in Hydrogen Generators
Market
Cumulative Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (Units) in the
US for the Period 2016-2019
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales (in Units) by Model in the US
for the Year 2019
US Government Intensifies Efforts on Hydrogen Energy Development
Government’s Vital Role in Promoting a Hydrogen Economy
Select Statistics on Hydrogen Production
US Hydrogen Production (in MMT) by Merchant Hydrogen and
Captive Hydrogen for 2019
US Merchant Hydrogen Production Capacity Breakdown (in %) by
Type for 2019
US Refineries Hydrogen Production Capacity (Million Standard
Cubic Feet Per Day or MMSCFD) by State (2019)
US Hydrogen Refinery Market: Production Capacity of Captive,
On-Purpose Hydrogen by Company for 2019
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site
and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site
and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan?s Vision of a Hydrogen Society Bodes Well for Fuel Cells,
Driving Growth in Hydrogen Generators Market
Japan to Double Hydrogen Filling Stations
Japanese Government?s Target for Hydrogen Infrastructure:
Number of Hydrogen Stations to be Built by 2020, 2025 and 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site
and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market in China: An Overview
Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles Production in China (in Units) for
the Years 2016-2019
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site
and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
European Merchant Hydrogen Production Breakdown (in %) by Type
for 2019
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site
and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site
and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Site and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site
and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Hydrogen Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - On-Site and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Site
and Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Process - Steam Reformer and
Electrolysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Steam Reformer and Electrolysis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steam
Reformer and Electrolysis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells,
Petroleum and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Generators by Product Type - On-Site and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Hydrogen Generators by
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368330/?utm_source=GNW
What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
