Global Vertical Farming Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vertical Farming estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lighting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydroponic Components segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $728.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR

- The Vertical Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$728.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.Climate Control Segment to Record 16% CAGR

- In the global Climate Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$276 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$744.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)

4D Bios, Inc.

AeroFarms LLC

Agrilution Systems GmbH

AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics)

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Freight Farms

General Hydroponics, Inc.

Heliospectra AB

FarmVisionAI

Mirai Co., Ltd.

Osram Licht AG

Plenty Unlimited, Inc.

Signify Holding

Sky Greens

Spread Co., Ltd.

Urban Crop Solutions

Valoya Ltd





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Vertical Farming: Turning COVID-19 Crisis into Opportunity to

Satiate Changing Food Demand

Consumer Preference for Healthy, Locally Grown Greens amid

COVID-19 Benefits Vertical Farming

Vertical Farming Emerges as Viable, Sustainable Option for

Future Food Security

Vertical Farming Draws Particular Appeal amid COVID-19 Pandemic

An Introduction to Vertical Farming

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hydroponics: The Largest Segment

Shipping Containers Segment Leads Vertical Farming Market

Developing Economies to Witness High Adoption of Vertical Farming

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Vertical Farming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Significant Benefits of Vertical Farming Technique Compared to

Traditional Farming Methods Augurs Well for the Market

Optimum Usage of Vertical Space & Energy Usage and Easy

Monitoring & Harvesting of Crops: Key Benefits Driving

Adoption

Vertical Farming: A Solution to Solve Hunger in Future

Expanding Global Population and Demand Supply Imbalance Drive

Focus onto Vertical Farming

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shortage of Arable Land and Limited Food Production Necessitate

Alternate Farming Techniques, Driving Market Prospects

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Climate Change Concerns and Need for Stabilized Crop Production

Turn Attention onto Vertical Farming

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for

the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Rising Popularity of Organic Foods Drives Investments into

Vertical Farming

Global Organic Foods Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Reducing Operating Costs Becomes Imperative to Enhance Economic

Viability of Vertical Farming

Advancements in Gardening & Farming Technologies Propel Market

Growth

Vertical Farming Innovations to Revolutionize Agriculture

Hydroponics: Soilless Cultivation

Aeroponics: Soilless and Water-Efficient Cultivation

Aquaponics: Symbiotic Closed-Cycle Plant and Fish Ecosystem

Lokal: Ideal for Indoor Farming

AeroFarms: An Ingenious and Innovative Vertical Farming Technology

Plantscapers: A Food Building to Feed the Occupants

VertiCrop: Sustainable Farming for High-Density Urban Areas

Modular Farms: Fresh Produce From Virtually Anywhere in Any

Climate

Cubic Farming Systems: Sustainable and Automated Next-Gen Farming

ZipGrow: Modern Farmers? Farming Solution

Bowery: World?s Most Advanced Commercial Indoor Farming Company

Skyfarm: Vertical Farming Tower Powered by Wind

Sky Greens: Hydraulic-Driven World?s First Commercial Vertical

Farm

Automation and Data-Driven Techniques to Transform Vertical

Farming Market

Advancements in Agricultural Practices Drive Growth in Vertical

Farming Market

Rising Significance of Automation, AI & Robots for Vertical

Farming

LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Vertical Farming

Advancements In Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Technology Drive

Vertical Farming Market

Opportunity Emerges from Vertical Farming of Cannabis

Limited Varieties of Cultivable Crops through Vertical Farming

Restrains Market

Challenges Confronting Vertical Farming Market



