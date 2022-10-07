Sunwing celebrates Be Live Hotels’ new Be Live Advantage concept for Canadians with exclusive month-long incentives and a new digital magazine

English French

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is helping customers get more for their getaways this winter with Be Live Hotels as the resort brand introduces Be Live Advantage, a new in-destination concept reserved for Canadian customers travelling with the tour operator. As part of this exciting new offering, customers booking their getaways to select Be Live Hotels in the Dominican Republic by October 31, 2022 can take advantage of reduced rates and added travel perks.

What’s more, travellers who purchase a Be Live Hotels vacation package to Punta Cana, Puerto Plata or La Romana for departures until April 30, 2023 will automatically be entered to win a seven-night all inclusive vacation for two at Be Live Collection Punta Cana or Be Live Collection Marien with Sunwing. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible but limited to one entry during the contest period and must complete a contest form found on Sunwing.ca*.

With stunning family-friendly and adults only resorts set along sought-after shores in the Dominican Republic, Be Live Hotels offers guests of all ages every opportunity to live out their dreams where the charm of the Dominican Republic meets elevated escapes, VIP amenities and a thoughtfully-designed all inclusive experience. With Be Live Advantage, Canadians will find more comforts of home in paradise at Be Live Collection Punta Cana, Be Live Collection Punta Cana Adults Only, Be Live Collection Canoa, Be Live Collection Canoa Adults Club and Be Live Collection Marien, with added inclusions such as:

Distinctive Be Live Advantage bracelets

Preferred room locations

Weekly cocktail party, exclusive to Sunwing travellers

Canadian sporting events broadcasted live every weekend at the resorts’ Sports Bar

Poutine bar available at least three times a week

Free 24-hour Wi-Fi resort-wide

Family and friend groups can benefit from exclusive group rates where the eighth adult travels free on bookings made on or before October 31, 2022, and solo vacationers can look forward to no single supplement fees on select accommodations at participating Be Live Hotels properties, including:

Junior Suite Adults Club at Be Live Collection Canoa Adults Club

Deluxe Adult Club at Be Live Collection Marien

Master Suite at Be Live Collection Punta Cana Adults Only



Travellers can stay in the know on the latest and greatest in the Dominican Republic with the release of Sunwing’s digital magazine for Be Live Hotels. Jeffrey J. Vandenberghe, Director of Contracting, Sales and Marketing of Be Live Hotels, US and Canada discusses the brand’s new Be Live Advantage and its celebration of Canadian guests, while family-friendly vacationers get the inside scoop on why getaways in paradise are always better together. Plus, travellers will find inspirational content for their upcoming winter getaways, destination weddings and more.

*Terms and conditions apply.

