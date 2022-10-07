Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Digital Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pc-Based Oscilloscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

- The General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.

- Network Analyzers Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR

- In the global Network Analyzers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$912 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 165 Featured)

Advantest Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

AstroNova, Inc.

B&K Precision Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Tektronix, Inc.

GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc.

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

Hioki E. E. Corporation

Ideal Industries, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Pico Technology

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Spanawave Corporation

Stanford Research Systems, Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.

Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited

VIAVI Solutions, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Boonton Electronics

Yokogawa Electric Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for

Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic

Products

Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next

Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M

Instruments Market

Global Test & Measurement Instruments Market by Product (in %)

for 2019 and 2025

General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth

Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M

Instruments Market in Developing Countries

Global Economic Outlook Impacts Electronics T&M Instruments Market/

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

Competitive Landscape

A Fragmented Marketplace

What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?

Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization

Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity

Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a

Competitive Ploy

Focus on Key Growth Areas

Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover

Intensifies

Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts

Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument

Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer

Segment

Market Share Statistics

Global General Purpose Test & Measurement Market Revenues

Breakdown (in %) by Company: 2019

Global Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players

for 2019

Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Competitor: 2019

Electronic Counters Market Worldwide: Market Share Breakdown of

Revenues by Leading Players for 2019

Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) by

Company for 2019

Global Network Analyzers Market Revenue Breakdown (in %) by

Leading Competitors: 2019

Global Spectrum Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown by

Company: 2019

Global Power Meters Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Company

for 2019

Global Multimeters Market: Sales Breakdown (in %) by Competitor

for 2019

Recent Market Activity

General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators

Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers

World Signal Generators Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by

End-Use Segment for 2019

RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store

Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators

Innovative Signal Generators Available in the Market

Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix

Saelig?s RF Signal Generators

Keysight?s M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator

Signal Hound?s VSG25A Vector Signal Generator

RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators

Anritsu?s MG3690C Analog Signal Generator

Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction

Software Solutions for Signal Generators

Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine

Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions

High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth

DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications

Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading

Growth in Oscilloscopes Market

Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope

Technology

Scope Probes Witness Notable Developments

Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise

Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity

Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment

Multimeters Market: Stable Growth Prospects

Global Multimeters Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by End-

Use Sector: 2019

Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries

Bolsters Market

Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications

Global Spectrum Analyzers Market by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2019

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour

Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC

Testing

Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review

Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test

Instruments

VXI Instruments: Market Prospects

Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities

Global VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Revenue Share

Breakdown by Product Segment for 2019

PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight

PXI Express

Global PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019

Network Analyzers Market: An Overview

Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting

Measurement Performance

Logic Analyzers Market

Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by End

-Use Sector for 2019

Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services

Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services

R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years

Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for

Manufacturing Applications

Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for

Test & Measurement Equipment

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View

High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag

of Purchase Options to Customers

Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital

Instruments

Digital RF Measurements: Ample Opportunities in Store

Interops Gaining Traction

Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market

Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test

Equipment among Device Manufacturers

Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment

Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to

Drive Demand for T&M

IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles

DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes

Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design

Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments

4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years

2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage

End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes

Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults

within Cells

Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers

Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction

Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach

Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud

Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M

Instruments

Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for

Testing Equipment

Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes per Month for the Period

2017-2022

Global Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019

and 2022

Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (in %) for 2016,

2018 and 2020

Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to

Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period

4G Network Connections as % of Total Mobile Connections by

Region for 2019 and 2025

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well

for T&M Equipment Market

Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative

Wireless Testing Devices

Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry

Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years

2001 through 2018

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for

2019

Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry

mmWave

Modular Solutions

New Radio and Radars

5G

NewSpace

Handheld/Portable Testers

A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains

Cybersecurity

Weapon Systems

Missile Defense Systems

Satellites

Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of

Opportunities for T&M Instruments

Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial

Opportunity

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for

T&M Instruments Market

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global

Population for the Period 2018-2022

Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive

Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010-2024

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production

Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive

Industry

Real-Time Measurements

Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market

Major Challenges

Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects

for New Products

Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting

Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment

Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging

Competition?

The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: A Definition

Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Multimeters

Logic Analyzers

Signal Generators

Radio Frequency Signal Generators

Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Waveform Generators

Oscilloscopes

Types of Oscilloscopes

Digital Oscilloscopes

Types of Digital Oscilloscopes

Spectrum Analyzer

Network Analyzer

Extension-Based Instrumentation

Other T&M Instruments



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

