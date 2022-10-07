New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW
Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Digital Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pc-Based Oscilloscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
- The General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Network Analyzers Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
- In the global Network Analyzers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$912 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 165 Featured)
Advantest Corporation
Anritsu Corporation
AstroNova, Inc.
B&K Precision Corporation
Fortive Corporation
Fluke Corporation
Tektronix, Inc.
GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc.
Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.
Hioki E. E. Corporation
Ideal Industries, Inc.
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
National Instruments Corporation
Pico Technology
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
Spanawave Corporation
Stanford Research Systems, Inc.
Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.
Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited
VIAVI Solutions, Inc.
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.
Boonton Electronics
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for
Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic
Products
Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next
Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M
Instruments Market
Global Test & Measurement Instruments Market by Product (in %)
for 2019 and 2025
General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth
Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M
Instruments Market in Developing Countries
Global Economic Outlook Impacts Electronics T&M Instruments Market/
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Competitive Landscape
A Fragmented Marketplace
What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?
Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization
Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity
Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a
Competitive Ploy
Focus on Key Growth Areas
Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover
Intensifies
Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts
Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument
Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer
Segment
Market Share Statistics
Global General Purpose Test & Measurement Market Revenues
Breakdown (in %) by Company: 2019
Global Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players
for 2019
Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Competitor: 2019
Electronic Counters Market Worldwide: Market Share Breakdown of
Revenues by Leading Players for 2019
Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) by
Company for 2019
Global Network Analyzers Market Revenue Breakdown (in %) by
Leading Competitors: 2019
Global Spectrum Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown by
Company: 2019
Global Power Meters Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Company
for 2019
Global Multimeters Market: Sales Breakdown (in %) by Competitor
for 2019
Recent Market Activity
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators
Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers
World Signal Generators Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by
End-Use Segment for 2019
RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store
Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators
Innovative Signal Generators Available in the Market
Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix
Saelig?s RF Signal Generators
Keysight?s M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator
Signal Hound?s VSG25A Vector Signal Generator
RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators
Anritsu?s MG3690C Analog Signal Generator
Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction
Software Solutions for Signal Generators
Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine
Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions
High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth
DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications
Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading
Growth in Oscilloscopes Market
Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope
Technology
Scope Probes Witness Notable Developments
Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise
Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity
Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment
Multimeters Market: Stable Growth Prospects
Global Multimeters Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by End-
Use Sector: 2019
Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries
Bolsters Market
Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications
Global Spectrum Analyzers Market by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2019
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour
Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers
Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC
Testing
Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review
Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test
Instruments
VXI Instruments: Market Prospects
Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities
Global VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Revenue Share
Breakdown by Product Segment for 2019
PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight
PXI Express
Global PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019
Network Analyzers Market: An Overview
Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting
Measurement Performance
Logic Analyzers Market
Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by End
-Use Sector for 2019
Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services
Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services
R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years
Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for
Manufacturing Applications
Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for
Test & Measurement Equipment
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View
High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag
of Purchase Options to Customers
Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital
Instruments
Digital RF Measurements: Ample Opportunities in Store
Interops Gaining Traction
Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market
Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test
Equipment among Device Manufacturers
Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment
Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to
Drive Demand for T&M
IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles
DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes
Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design
Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments
4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years
2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage
End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes
Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults
within Cells
Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers
Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction
Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach
Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud
Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M
Instruments
Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for
Testing Equipment
Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes per Month for the Period
2017-2022
Global Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019
and 2022
Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (in %) for 2016,
2018 and 2020
Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to
Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period
4G Network Connections as % of Total Mobile Connections by
Region for 2019 and 2025
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well
for T&M Equipment Market
Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative
Wireless Testing Devices
Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry
Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2001 through 2018
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2019
Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry
mmWave
Modular Solutions
New Radio and Radars
5G
NewSpace
Handheld/Portable Testers
A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains
Cybersecurity
Weapon Systems
Missile Defense Systems
Satellites
Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of
Opportunities for T&M Instruments
Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial
Opportunity
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for
T&M Instruments Market
Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global
Population for the Period 2018-2022
Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive
Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the
Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010-2024
Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive
Industry
Real-Time Measurements
Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market
Major Challenges
Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects
for New Products
Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting
Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment
Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging
Competition?
The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: A Definition
Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
Multimeters
Logic Analyzers
Signal Generators
Radio Frequency Signal Generators
Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Waveform Generators
Oscilloscopes
Types of Oscilloscopes
Digital Oscilloscopes
Types of Digital Oscilloscopes
Spectrum Analyzer
Network Analyzer
Extension-Based Instrumentation
Other T&M Instruments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Digital Oscilloscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Oscilloscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PC-based Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for PC-based Oscilloscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PC-based Oscilloscopes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Network Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectrum Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Spectrum Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Spectrum Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Logic Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Logic Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Logic Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multimeters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Multimeters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Multimeters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radio Frequency Signal Generators by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Radio Frequency Signal
Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Radio Frequency Signal
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwave Signal Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Microwave Signal Generators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Microwave Signal
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arbitrary Waveform Generators by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Arbitrary Waveform
Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Arbitrary Waveform
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Extension-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Extension-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Extension-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Communications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Electronics Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Electronics & Automotive by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Industrial Electronics &
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Electronics &
Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Test and Measurement Instruments: A Mature Market
Communications Sector: A Major Revenue Generator
Rise in Mobile Data Traffic Drives Demand for High-Speed
Network Technologies
Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by
Product Segment - Digital Oscilloscopes, PC-based
Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Logic
Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio Frequency Signal Generators,
Microwave Signal Generators, Arbitrary Waveform Generators,
Extension-based and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by
End-Use - Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics
Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use - Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by
Product Segment - Digital Oscilloscopes, PC-based
Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Logic
Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio Frequency Signal Generators,
Microwave Signal Generators, Arbitrary Waveform Generators,
Extension-based and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by
End-Use - Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics
Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use - Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by
Product Segment - Digital Oscilloscopes, PC-based
Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Logic
Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio Frequency Signal Generators,
Microwave Signal Generators, Arbitrary Waveform Generators,
Extension-based and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by
End-Use - Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics
Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use - Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
