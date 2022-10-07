New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Consumables Market by Product, End user - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046915/?utm_source=GNW

Dental restoration procedures include the use of implants and prosthetics made by restorative material to restore the function, integrity, and morphology of the missing tooth or to repair the missing parts of the tooth structure resulted from dental caries or injuries.



The global dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 55.7 billion by 2027 from USD 35.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The dental restoration consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental restoration consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021.Rise in the edentulous population and growing prevalence of dental caries and other dental diseases across the world drives the growth of the dental consumables market.



According to global burder=n of disease report 2019, oral diseases affect more than 3.5 billion people across the world, with 2 billion people suffering from caries of permanent teeth and around 520 million children suffering from caries of primary teeth.



The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental hospitals and clinics end user segment is projected to acquire for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021.The rising number of dental clinics and hospitals across the world and growing number of dentists drives the growth of the market.



According to American dental association (ADA) number of dentists in US increased from 195,770 in 2015 to 200,419 in 2019.



Europe to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period

Europe is the largest regional market for dental consumables with a share in 2021. The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the growth of the dental consumables market in Europe.



A breakdown of the primary participants for the dental consumables market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C-level–20%, Director Level–35%, and Others–45%

• By Region: North America–30%, Europe–27%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East & Africa-8%



The prominent players in the dental consumables market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Septodont Holding (France), Ultradent Products (US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), SDI Limited (Australia), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), Zhermack SpA (Italy), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).



