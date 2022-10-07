The cryostat market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cryostat Market by Type, System Component, Cryogen, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03858919/?utm_source=GNW





Hence, cryostats have applications in various industries, such as healthcare, energy & power, aerospace, metallurgy, biotechnology, forensic science, and marine biology.The value chain of the cryostat market is a broad network.



The entire chain is an interconnection between various players operating in the market and the flow of goods & services.For the supply-side analysis of the cryostat market, the important contributors to the market value chain include R&D, manufacturing & assembly, system integration, distribution, end users, and post-sale services.



According to Porter’s five forces analysis, the intensity of competitive rivalry and bargaining power of buyers have a medium impact on the cryostat market due to the consistent demand for cryostats from various customers for a wide range of applications. The major players in the cryostat market include Leica Biosystems (Germany), Cryomech Inc. (US), Amos Scientific (Australia), MEDITE (Germany), Bright Instruments (UK), Dakewe Medical (China), Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China), SLEE Medical GmbH (Germany), Advanced Research Systems (US), Lake Shore Cryotronics (US), Epredia (US), SM Scientific Instruments (India), Medimeas (India), Hacker Instruments & Industries (US), Boeckeler Instruments Inc. (US), Histo-line Laboratories (Italy), Lupetec (Brazil), SciLab Co. Ltd. (France), Cryofab, Inc. (US), Precision Cryogenics (US), attocube systems AG (Germany), AMETEK Scientific Instruments (US), Mirion Technologies (Georgia), BIOBASE (Germany), and Sipcon Instrument Industries (India).



The bath cryostat segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Bath cryostats are suitable for cooling cryogenic detectors.In this, long hold time, optical access, and easy access to the cryostat cold plate are required.



These cryostats can contain large supplies of cryogens for a significant period of operation.There is no need to refill the cryostat continuously from the storage dewar.



The hold time depends on several factors, such as sample size, experimental heat load, and cryogen consumption rate.In this type of cryostat, the cryogen is stored in a cryostat tank directly attached to the detector head.



Since the coolant is stored in the tank or the bath, it is called a bath cryostat. The cryogen vapor, which boils away from the bath effectively, cools thermal shields outside the bath. These cryostats are typically designed for an operating period ranging from 10 hours to 4 months.



The microtome blade segment of system component is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for microtome blades, which is the second largest segment, is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Microtomes are used to cut tissues and cells to the desired thickness in pathological or laboratory tests.



A microtome is a tool used inside a cryostat to cut extremely thin slices of tissue samples or specimens.The major applications of a microtome include histology, frozen section procedure, microscopy, and spectroscopy.



Various types of microtomes are commercially available, including sledge microtomes, rotary microtomes, ultra-microtomes, laser microtomes, and vibrating microtomes.Microtomes made of steel, glass, or diamond blades are used depending on the specimens to be sliced and their required thickness.



There are a certain number of blades in dispensers, which have the feature of ejecting the used blades. Leica Biosystems is one of the key players that offer microtome blades. The Leica DB80 series is a Microtome Blade Line, cutting the thin sections of human tissue specimens needed for diagnostic clarity. They feature an advanced shape, premium finish, and edge-to-edge consistency.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 25%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 40%

• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 10%



Research Coverage:

This report segments the Cryostat Market by Type (Closed-Cycle, Continuous-Flow, Bath, Multistage), System Component (Dewars, Transfer Tubes, Gas Flow Pumps, Temperature Controllers, High Vacuum Pumps, Microtome Blades), Cryogen, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027



