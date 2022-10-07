Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Size Value to Cross USD 11 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is expanding at a significant growth rate owing to the world’s mega trends, such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, and increasing demand for green and lightweight construction materials, such as AAC, for building low-cost housing units that are gaining significant popularity in developing countries.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market size at USD 6.76 billion in 2021. BlueWeave forecasts global AAC market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2028 (forecast period), reaching a value of USD 11.08 billion by 2028. Rapid urbanization and industrialization; growing volumes of infrastructure activities across the world, particularly in developing countries and the Middle East; increasing popularity of low-cost housing units among people in emerging economies; and growing awareness among people about environment-friendly sustainable building materials are spurring a high demand for lighter construction materials, such as AAC, than the traditional ones. These global mega trends, in turn, are expected to boost the growth of global AAC market at a robust rate during the forecast period (2022–2028), as AAC is light weight and is made of green materials.

Favorable properties of autoclaved aerated concrete

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is also known as various other names including autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC), Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC), and porous concrete. AAC is an environment friendly and lightweight material for construction. It is manufactured with aggregates including quartz sand, lime, cement, calcined gypsum, water, and aluminium powder or fly ash (as in China and India). As 80% of it contains air, AAC is a lightweight construction material manufactured, molded, and cut as blocks or panels in the factory. Construction companies use AAC for walls, floors, and roofs. As a cement-based product, AAC provides strength, sound and thermal insulation, structural capability, and construction and design flexibility. These favorable properties drive the demand for AAC. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of global AAC market during the period in analysis.

Growing preference for affordable housing

Increasing environmental awareness and changes in people’s needs and demands have fueled the escalation in the number of smart city projects and low-cost green construction materials worldwide. Builders use the smart home concept and sustainable materials as integral parts of the construction of affordable residential and commercial buildings. In major emerging economies, such as China and India, there is a high demand for affordable housing units from their increasingly urbanized population. As the world’s most populous and developing countries, China and India are major markets for AAC products.

Challenge: Consumers’ lack of knowledge about AAC

Although AAC is gaining traction across the regional markets, there is a considerable lack of knowledge, particularly developing and under developing countries, about AAC and its benefits. High familiarity with traditional construction materials could act as a hurdle in understanding relatively new ones, such as AAC. This, in turn, could make people hesitant in choosing AAC over the known traditional materials. Hence, lack or limited knowledge about AAC could limit the growth of global AAC market.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market - Regional Insights

Based on geography, the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance in global AAC market by growing at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to an increasing demand for lighter and sustainable materials in construction affordable housing units across major APAC cities.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market

Covid-19 pandemic affected industries across verticals including global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market. The sudden rise in Covid-19 infections led to lockdown restrictions and precautionary measures were taken up to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. There was a complete stoppage in international trade, and the supply chain was disrupted. The manufacturing and operations of the key companies ceased, and the workers migrated to their hometowns. Moreover, the demand for AAC dropped as the construction and renovation of buildings were also put to a halt. During the post Covid-19 period, however, the world has started to witness significant increase in demand for AAC, as the smart city projects and construction activities have resumed.

Competitive Landscape

ACICO, AERCON AAC, Aercon Florida LLC, AKG Gazbeton, Bauroc International AS, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Brickwell, CSR Ltd., H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement, Quinn Building Products, Solbet Sp Z.O.O, UAL Industries Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wehrhahn GmbH, and Xella Group are key players operating in global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market. Other than collaborations, mergers, and partnerships, product diversification, research and development, and facility expansion are other key strategies executed by these companies to gain an edge over their competitors.

Recent Developments

In January 2022 - The H+H Group completed the acquisition of 52.5% of the shares in DOMAPOR GmbH & Co. KG, a Germany-based provider of Aircrete and calcium silicate blocks. The acquisition of DOMAPOR is expected to enable H+H to expand its presence in Germany wall-building materials market.

- The H+H Group completed the acquisition of 52.5% of the shares in DOMAPOR GmbH & Co. KG, a Germany-based provider of Aircrete and calcium silicate blocks. The acquisition of DOMAPOR is expected to enable H+H to expand its presence in Germany wall-building materials market. In January 2022 - Xella Group, a Europe-based leading provider of AAC, sold its insulation business unit URSA to Etex, a building material manufacturer based in Belgium. The URSA business unit consists of 13 production sites, located Europe.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year – 2022 Forecast – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, NORDIC Countries, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Product/Service Segmentation Application, Production Type, End User, Region Key Players Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Biltech Building Elements Limited, AKG Gazbeton, Aercon Florida LLC, Solbet Sp Z.O.O., UAL Industries Ltd, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement, CSR Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Quinn Building Products, Bauroc International AS, Wehrhahn GmbH

By Application

Walls

Floors & Roofs

Others

By Production Type

Blocks

Beams & Lintels

Cladding Panels

Wall Panels

Roof Panels

Floor Elements

Others

By End User

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa







