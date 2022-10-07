New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydroponics Market by Type, Equipment, Input, Crop Type, Farming method, Crop area And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03629275/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.2%. Hydroponic technology is an efficient alternative to the rising concerns on food security and shrinking arable land since it allows growers to cultivate crops even in the absence of soil. One of the major drivers is that hydroponics provides higher yield compared to traditional agricultural techniques, owing to the efficient harvest cycles. Furthermore, hydroponics eliminates use of artificial ripening agents and pesticides, which helps create nutritionally superior vegetable products.



By type, the liquid systems segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the liquid systems segment is projected to account for the largest market share.Deep water culture systems and NFT have been the major systems adopted across major growing countries like Spain, France, and the Netherlands for commercial crop cultivations like tomatoes.



In North American countries, NFT techniques are highly adopted as these systems are best suitable for production of lettuce, which are in high demand in North America.

• By equipment, the HVAC segment accounted for the second largest share during the review period.



Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning or HVAC play a key role in developing indoor hydroponic farms, as the system is responsible for cooling, dehumidifying, and maintaining the optimum temperature inside the facility.The HVAC system is designed to negate the external conditions and provide ideal conditions for year-round growth and cultivation.



This equipment is important for maintaining the ideal conditions for plant growth inside the hydroponic greenhouse.

• By input, the nutrient segment gained the largest share in the hydroponics market.



There are different types of nutrients required for the formulation of nutrient solutions.Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium are the three primary nutrients required for the healthy growth of plants, of which nitrogen requirement is higher for plants.



Controlled Release Fertilizers are widely used in hydroponics as they release fertilizer gradually and consistently, constantly feeding for months with only one application. This gives professional growers unprecedented control and ease of use, lowering labor expenses, allowing growers to reduce their efforts on fertigation of plants.

• By crop type, the vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share during the review period.



Considering the use of the proper system, a wide variety of plants can be grown hydroponically.Vegetables grown using hydroponics are known to grow faster and stronger than in traditional farming, as the right nutrients are delivered directly to the plant’s roots.



Hydroponically grown plants are known to retain their full nutritive value and are equal or, in certain cases, superior to conventionally grown vegetables.Peppers, lettuce, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes are some of the major vegetables cultivated using hydroponics.



Among fruits, watermelons, and different berries such as strawberries and blue berries are widely grown in hydroponic farms.



The Europe region held the largest market share in the global hydroponics market

Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced hydroponic smart greenhouse horticulture techniques.Countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation.



However, in the Netherlands, the growers mostly cultivate their plants in simple tunnel-like greenhouses without the use of climate control technologies. Advancement in greenhouse farming has supported the growth of hydroponics in Europe.

According to national government statistics, the adoption of hydroponics has been witnessed to be the highest across all European countries. The Netherlands has the world’s highest adoption rate for hydroponic systems of over 80%, majorly for its flowers and vegetable production.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: Manager- 25%, CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 35%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 30%, North America- 16%, and RoW- 14%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Signify Holding (Netherlands)

• Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

• ScottsMiracle-Gro (US)

• Argus Control Systems (Canada)

• Logiqs B.V. (Netherlands)

• LumiGrow, Inc. (US)

• Hydroponic Systems International (Spain)

• Hydrodynamics International (US)

• American Hydroponics (US)

• Advanced Nutrients (US)

• Emerald Harvest (US)

• VitaLink (UK)

• Freight Farms (US)

• AeroFarms (US)

• Triton Foodworks Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Green Sense Farms (US)

• Emirates Hydroponic Farm (UAE)

• Gotham Greens (US)

• Nature’s Miracle (India)

• Bright Farms (US)

• InFarm (Germany)

• Badia Farms (UAE)



Research Coverage

This report segments the hydroponics market on the basis of type, equipment, input, crop type, farming method, crop area, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the hydroponics market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the hydroponics market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the hydroponics market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03629275/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________