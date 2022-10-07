New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gift Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219503/?utm_source=GNW
Global Gift Cards Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gift Cards estimated at US$767.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retail Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$410.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Restaurant Closed Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $293.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR
- The Gift Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$293.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$180.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$143 Billion by the year 2027.
- Miscellaneous Closed Loop Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
- In the global Miscellaneous Closed Loop segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Gift Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the
Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &
Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 202
Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wedding Gift Cards to Witness Steady Growth Supported by
Marriageable Millennials
Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Growing Emphasis On Loyalty Management Programs Bodes Well for
Inclusion of Gift Cards
Global Opportunity for Loyalty Management Translates Into
Increased Potential for Reaching Out With Gift Cards: Global
Loyalty Management Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2021,
2023 and 2025
Coffee Gift Cards as Top Marketing Tools to Benefit From the
Healthy Outlook for Coffee Shops
Growing Market for Coffee Shops to Expand the Addressable
Market Opportunity for Coffee Gift Cards: Global Market for
Coffee Shops (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
E-Gifting Rises in Prominence. Here?s Why
Widespread Adoption of Smartphones Accelerates the Concept of
e-Gift Cards
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021
Growing Smartphones Addiction Implies Retailers Can Lose No
Time in Developing a Strong e-Gifting Strategy: Time Spent on
Non Voice Activities on Smartphones by Users in the United
States for Years 2019 through 2024
Rising Demand for Personalized Gift Cards as More Consumers
Appreciate Personalization
Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand
for Gift Cards
Gift Cards Emerge as a Popular Marketing Strategy for Restaurants
Read the full report:
Global Gift Cards Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2027
