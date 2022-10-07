New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dermatoscope Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325899/?utm_source=GNW



The global dermatoscope market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing awareness among population regarding their skin and aesthetics.



This has significantly increased the demand for different devices such as dermatoscopes by skin hospitals & clinics worldwide. Additionally, technological advancements such as use of USB imaging and video technology of imaging melanoma and new product launches by various players operating in the industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer

A dermatoscope is a handheld visual aid device which is used by healthcare professionals to diagnose and examine skin lesions.The growing prevalence of skin cancer is expected to drive the growth of global dermatoscope market.



According to the global cancer observatory, melanoma of skin was the 18th most common type of cancer observed globally with 324,635 new cancer cases reported in 2020 along with 57,043 reported deaths. The increasing prevalence of melanoma of skin and growing prevalence of different skin problems among the population is expected to increase the demand for dermatoscope in the coming years.

Development of Next Generation Dermatoscopes

The increasing technological advancements and product innovations have led to the development of next generation dermatoscopes which not only provide power of mobile imaging but also offer ease of use.These next generation dermatoscopes are equipped with dual mode lighting, touch screen controls, among others.



Additionally, these are light in weight and compact and offer bright visualization. All these factors are expected to significantly spur the growth of global dermatoscope market.



Growing Healthcare Awareness

The growing healthcare awareness among the population worldwide regarding different diseases is expected to drive the market growth.It has been observed that people around the globe are becoming aware and conscious about different skin problems also and visiting dermatologists frequently.



Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure by various nations is further expected to support the demand for different devices used for the diagnosis and treatment of different diseases including the demand for dermatoscopes used for examining skin lesions.



Market Segmentation

The global dermatoscope market is segmented into by product, by technology, by modality, by application, by end users.Based on product, the market can be categorized into contact dermatoscope, hybrid dermatoscope, and non dermatoscope.



Based on technology, the market can be grouped into LED, xenon, halogen, and ultraviolet.Based on modality, the market can be classified into handheld, trolley mounted, and headband.



Based on by application, the market can be fragmented into skin tumors, fungal infections, warts, and scabies.Based on by end user, the market can be segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, and others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The United States in North America region holds the largest market on account of the growing prevalence of melanoma of skin in the United States. According to the global cancer observatory, melanoma of the skin was among the most prevalent types of cancers in United States after Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Colorectum Cancer with 96,445 new cases reported in 2020 and a prevalence rate of 4.2%.

Market Players

Canfield Scientific, Inc.,FotoFinder Systems, Inc.,HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG,Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.,ILLUCO Corporation Ltd.,Bio-Therapeutic, Inc.,Optilia Instruments AB, Rudolf Riester GmbH,NIDEK CO., LTD., KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG are the leading players operating in the global dermatoscope market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global dermatoscope market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Dermatoscope Market, By Product:

o Contact Dermatoscope

o Hybrid Dermatoscope

o Noncontact Dermatoscope

• Dermatoscope Market, By Technology:

o LED

o Xenon

o Halogen

o Ultraviolet

• Dermatoscope Market, By Modality:

o Handheld

o Trolley Mounted

o Headband

• Dermatoscope Market, By Application:

o Skin Tumors

o Fungal Infections

o Warts

o Scabies

o others

• Dermatoscope Market, By End User:

o Dermatology Clinics

o Hospitals

o Others

• Dermatoscope Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



