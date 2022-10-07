New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Gynecology Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325898/?utm_source=GNW



Global cosmetic gynecology market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the introduction of several innovative aesthetic devices that has resulted in the increased demand for aesthetic treatments in recent years.



Moreover, the launch of minimally invasive and non-invasive contouring systems that utilizes fat freezing technology is also strengthening the market growth.Cosmetic gynecology, also known as Female Cosmetic Genital Surgery (fcgs), is the fastest growing subspecialties of elective surgery for women.



It includes procedures to enhance the appearance of the external vulva or vaginal region. It also helps in restoring the sexual function that degrades due to childbirth or aging.

Growing Awareness and Acceptance for Vaginal Surgeries Among the General Population Fuels the Market Growth

Cosmetic gynecology has been in the spotlight for some time now.The availability and easy access to medical spas and specialty clinics has resulted in the increased acceptance of this kind of surgery.



Moreover, it helps the women in returning their self-confidence, which has sparked a rise in the number of women undergoing cosmetic gynecology surgery.Furthermore, the growing consciousness towards aesthetic appearance along with the rising prevalence of vaginal laxity syndrome are acting as other major growth-inducing factors.



Childbirth affects the sexual function of a woman and makes the vagina lose, hence resulting in vaginal laxity syndrome (VLS).With this, the demand for vaginal rejuvenation or vaginal tightening for sexual function to treat VLS is proliferating.



This is anticipated to propel the global cosmetic gynecology market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Licensed Medical Spas Facilitates the Market Growth

Significant rise in the number of FDA-approved and licensed medical surgery centers in various countries has increased the number of women undergoing surgical and non-surgical cosmetic gynecology procedures.These licensed medical facilities offering a diverse range of cosmetic gynecological procedures have led to intense price competition, which has resulted in a decline in the prices of cosmetic gynecology procedures.



This has eventually opened the gate for women of all income groups to opt for cosmetic gynecology surgery, hence boosting the market growth.

The global cosmetic gynecology market is segmented by procedure type, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the procedure type, the market is bifurcated between hymenoplasty, vaginoplasty, labiaplasty, hoodectomy, and others.



By end user, the market is divided among hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.

Alma Laser Limited, Lutronic Corporation, ThermiGen, LLC, Viveve Medical, Inc., BTL Group of Companies, Venus Concept Inc., Fotona Holdings LLCare the leading market players responsible for the growth of global cosmetic gynecology market.



