Global Cord Blood Banking Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

The global cord blood banking market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include the increase in genetic diseases and the growing awareness among parental population.



Cord blood stem cells treat various invasive diseases such as leukemia, anemia, and blood cancer.Moreover, there is an upsurge in the utilization of cord blood banking services for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders across the world.



This, coupled with the growing awareness among masses about the benefits and broad availability of cord blood banking service donors, is impelling the growth of the market. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are extensive investments by governments of different countries in research and development (R&D) activities to expedite clinical trials of cord blood stem cells, and expansion of healthcare industry.

Increasing Prevalence of Hematological Disorders

Nowadays, more and more people are suffering from various hematological disorders and chronic diseases due to which storing of cord blood stem cells is very crucial.Cord blood holds a rich source of stem cells, which can cure hematological disorders such as leukemia, thalassemia, hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, lymphoma, and others.



The growing occurrence of different cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, due to longer working hours, hectic lives, and excessive smoking and alcohol intake signifies one of the key factors driving the cord blood banking market.Cord blood stem cells can cure chronic diseases such as cancer, blood diseases, diabetes, and immune diseases due to which an increase in the utilization of cord blood banking services for the treatment of these diseases is becoming more common.



For instance, in 2020, CIBMTR reported 4,864 unrelated and 4,160 related bone marrow and cord blood transplants which were performed in the United States.

Growing Awareness regarding the Therapeutic Potential of Stem cells

Stem cells have been proven to treat over 80 genetic diseases and other chronic diseases due to which people are becoming more aware regarding the therapeutic potential of stem cells across the globe.Parental as well as expectant populations are becoming more aware as health professionals are starting to educate them about the importance and benefits of storing cord blood stem cells which is driving the growth of the market, globally.



Additionally, increase in awareness among the public regarding the massive availability of service providers is likely to propel the growth of cord blood banking market.For instance, in the United States, the donor registry contains more than 9 million potential donors.



Also, the donor registry includes 266,000 cord blood units from which 115,000 units are from National Cord Blood Inventory (NCBI), with over 4000 NCBI units added in 2021.

Increasing Investments for Cord Blood Banking Sector

Increase in fundings and initiatives by government for R&D, technological advancements and expansion of healthcare infrastructure is propelling the growth of the cord blood banking market, globally. Increasing investments in research and development for treating life threatening diseases and clinical trials for cord blood stem cells are expected to drive the market.

Market Segmentation

The global cord blood banking market is segmented into service, component, application, sector, and company.Based on service, the market is divided into sample preservation & storage, sample analysis, sample processing, and sample collection & transportation.



Based on component, the market is divided into cord blood and cord tissue.Based on application, the market is divided into cancer disease, diabetes, blood disease, immune disorders, metabolic disorders, and others.



Based on sector, the market is divided into public cord blood banks and private cord blood banks. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to growing prevalence of hematological disorders and increasing R&D activities in the country.

Market Players

Americord Registry LLC, Covis Group, Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., FamiCord Group, Cordvida, Perkinelmer Inc., Lifecell International Pvt. Ltd., ViaCord LLC, Global Cord Blood Corporation, and StemCyte Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



