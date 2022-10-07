New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biotechnology Kits Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325895/?utm_source=GNW



The global biotechnology kits market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include the increase in inherited diseases and technological advancements.



Biotechnological kits have broad applications such as detecting genetic disorders and various chronic illnesses, and cell culture, which upsurges demand and drives the market growth.Also, multiple advancements are done to increase these kits’ efficiency and produce new products, which is projected to propel the growth of the biotechnological kits market.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are increasing technological advancements by leading companies, funding of research and development (R&D) projects by governments, and wide application of biotechnological kits in various fields such as pharmaceutical industries, food industries, and agriculture and bioinformatics.

Increasing Investments in Biotechnological Sector

Heavy investments in the biotechnological sector by the governments and leading biotech companies are expected to boost the growth of the biotechnology kits market globally.With the increasing investments, biotechnological kits are upgraded and made more efficient.



Also, the biotech and pharmaceutical companies’ expansion is anticipated to significantly increase the biotechnological kits market’s growth. Governments have taken initiatives such as the research and developments (R&D) projects which are being funded to build effective and efficient kits which are going to fuel the growth of the market.

Increase in Inherited Diseases

Nowadays, people are suffering from various genetic disorders, which has propelled the adoption of molecular diagnostics.Key processes of molecular diagnostics such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and epigenetics need molecular biotechnological kits.



The rise in population has also increased the demand for biotechnological kits as people are suffering from various inherited and non-inherited diseases.Additionally, the occurrence of the COVID 19 pandemic has also impacted the growth of the biotechnological kits market.



For example, during the outbreak of COVID-19, RT-PCRs were used to detect the viral RNAs in the patients, which resulted in using the purification kits. Also, numerous diagnosis tests were developed to detect COVID-19 and its variant, which augmented the growth of the market.

Increase in Technological Advancements

Over the past few years, immense growth and developments have been witnessed in the biotechnological kits market to make them more accurate, time-saving, and highly sensitive.An increase in technological advancements such as tissue engineering, fermentation, DNA sequencing, and recombinant technology is likely to bolster the growth of the market.



Besides, the advancements, adoption and intersection of the technologies are expected to witness the lucrative growth of the biological kits market.Technological advancements in molecular diagnostic techniques (genome-wide sequencing, droplet digital PCR, and NGS), biotechnological field, cell culture, and growing biomolecular applications are propelling the demand for biotechnological kits.



Thus, in turn, the biotechnological kits market is predicted to grow exponentially in upcoming years. For instance, the launch of the SMART Digest Kit by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., especially aimed at biopharmaceutical applications and proteomic applications

Market Segmentation

The global biotechnological kits market is segmented into kit type, technology, parameter tested, microorganism, purpose, end user, company.Based on kit type, the market is divided into purification kits, amplification kits, detection kits, isolation kits, and others.



Based on technology, the market is divided into LAMP technology, PCR, cell culture, sequencing, chromatography, electrophoresis, and others.Based on parameter tested, the market is divided DNA, RNA, enzymes, proteins, and others.



Based on microorganism, the market is divided into bacteria, fungi, virus, and others.Based on purpose, the market is divided into on-site v/s laboratory.



Based on end user, the market is divided into healthcare, food & agriculture, industrial processing, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to establishment of large biotechnological organizations and increasing R&D activities in the country.

Market Players

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc, and New England Biolabs UK Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global biotechnological kits market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Biotechnology Kits Market, By Kit Type:

o Purification Kits

o Amplification Kits

o Detection Kits

o Isolation Kits

o Others

• Biotechnology Kits Market, By Technology:

o LAMP Technology

o PCR

o Cell Culture

o Sequencing

o Chromatography

o Electrophoresis

o Others

• Biotechnology Kits Market, By Parameter Tested:

o DNA

o RNA

o Enzymes

o Proteins

o Others



• Biotechnology Kits Market, By Microorganism:

o Bacteria

o Fungi

o Virus

o Others

• Biotechnology Kits Market, By Purpose:

o On-Site

o Laboratory

• Biotechnology Kits Market, By End User:

o Healthcare

o Food & Agriculture

o Water & Wastewater

o Industrial Processing

o Others

• Biotechnology Kits Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



