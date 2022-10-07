MCAP Media Wire Appoints Technology and Marketing Expert Jeff Palumbo as Chief Executive Officer; Company Anticipates Explosive Growth Alongside Disruptive Suite of Client Solutions, Client Acquisition Initiatives, added Value Subscription

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCAP MEDIA WIRE LLC ( www.McapMediaWire.com ) ("MCAP")is pleased to announce it has appointed Jeff Palumbo as CEO of the Company, succeeding founder Mark B. Newbauer who will remain as an Officer and Chairman of the Board. Palumbo will lead MCAP along its assertive growth initiatives and advanced client acquisition strategies. Palumbo is an accomplished executive, having served as Chief Technology Officer for several public companies since 2008. He is a marketing and technology expert who has advised thousands of companies around on nearly every aspect of a business while cultivating scalable growth initiatives resulting in achievements in revenue, expansion, innovation, and overall growth.



"It is a privilege to join MCAP and to help build on what Mark and his team have started," said Palumbo. "I am excited to take on the role as CEO. I will continue to serve our clients while disrupting the newswire industry with radical new advancements in value-added client solutions, distribution, and technology.



Palumbo’s appointment as CEO includes equity ownership alongside growth benchmarks, and he will be working directly with Founder Newbauer and COO Thomas Wolff. The team is focused on expanding the Company’s current client base, which includes over 200 publicly traded companies, launching innovative client tools, new subscription packages, and expanding the Company’s services to privately held companies and small businesses.



Newbauer states: “We are thrilled to have attracted someone with the experience and expertise that Jeff has, to join the Company as CEO. MCAP has experienced year-over-year growth since 2017 by providing exceptional service, product, and pricing to our clients while building the business through bootstrapping and grass roots marketing. We are now positioned for explosive growth in client acquisition, technology advancements, and revenues, and I am confident Jeff’s addition as CEO will enable us to become a market leader in our sector in the near future.”



