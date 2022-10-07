Operation Gratitude Challenges Americans Nationwide to Sponsor 5,000 Flags to Honor Veterans as Veterans Day Approaches

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Gratitude is excited to announce our Flag the FOB for Veterans Day nationwide event! Leading up to Veterans Day on November 11, the organization is asking grateful Americans to express their gratitude to U.S. Veterans by sponsoring flags to be displayed in Operation Gratitude’s headquarters, known in Military terms as the FOB (forward operating base) just outside of Los Angeles, in Chatsworth, California. The display will be visible from now until November 14, 2022 (the FOB will be closed November 11 in honor of Veterans Day). All proceeds from the sponsored flags will be used to create Care Packages which the organization will send to tens of thousands of Veterans across the country.

Millions of Americans are Veterans who sacrificed the comforts of home and dedicated years of their lives to defend our nation. Sadly, many rarely, or sometimes never hear “thank you.” Sponsoring flags for Operation Gratitude’s Flag the FOB display is an opportunity to thank these individuals for their service and remind them that a grateful nation remembers and appreciates them.

Operation Gratitude Care Packages contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade items, but the most cherished item in the organization’s Care Packages are the handwritten letters from grateful Americans across the nation. It's part of Operation Gratitude's overarching mission to express deep appreciation for those who have stepped forward to serve and sacrificed on our behalf.

To participate: visit FLAG THE FOB - Operation Gratitude to sponsor flags for the Operation Gratitude “Flag the FOB” display. Every dollar between $5-$50 goes towards Care Packages to be sent to Veterans nationwide. The simple act of sponsoring a flag, and in turn a Care Package, can make a powerful impact. Help Operation Gratitude reach their goal of 5,000 flags of gratitude for Veterans Day! Visit FLAG THE FOB - Operation Gratitude to participate!

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to expressing gratitude to U.S. recruit graduates, deployed troops and their children, Veterans and first responders through Care Packages. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four Care Packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since then, with the help of our nationwide network of Volunteers, we have sent a total of 3.5 million Care Packages containing carefully chosen items meant to lift the spirits of all those who serve. Today, we send up to 200,000 Care Packages per year, and we are committed to growing that number to over 1 million per year by 2027. For more information visit OperationGratitude.com