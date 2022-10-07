New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ankle Fusion Plates Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325894/?utm_source=GNW



The global ankle fusion plates market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of arthritis across the globe.



Moreover, the rising geriatric population more prone to osteoporosis and other bone-related ailments is adding to the market growth.With growing age, the bone density gets weaker, due to which the elderly population becomes vulnerable to the risk of breaking the bone or incurring any bone injury.



Ankle fusion plates refer to implants placed inside the body to repair or reconstruct the damaged or injured part of the ankle.These plates strengthen the tendons and ligaments, attach them to the bone, hold the bones together, or replace them.



Moreover, the growing deficiency of calcium, particularly among the old age population, is indirectly supplementing the market growth.

Rising Number of Road Accidents Fuel the Market Growth

The increasing number of road accidents is also resulting in fatal ankle injuries or ankle fractures. According to a report by the World Health Organization, road accidents are one of the primary reasons as crashes kill more than 1.25 million people and severely injure approximately 50 million people a year. This, in turn, is adding to the number of people opting for arthrodesis, a surgery performed to join two or more bones in a joint, thereby augmenting the demand for ankle fusion plates.

Introduction of Biomaterial Fusion Plates Facilitates the Market Growth

Ankle fusion surgery is one of the most common surgical practices across the world.However, the currently available fusion plates present concerns related to safety and costs.



Therefore, several leading manufacturers are now introducing enhanced biomaterial plates that get easily absorbed within the body.For instance, fusion plates made from tantalum, a porous material, offer high functional properties and biocompatibility, making the plate an ideal construct to facilitate bony fusion in ankle surgery.



Apart from tantalum, silicon nitride, bioactive glass, and amino peptide bone grafts are all prominent biomaterials that support spinal fusion. Their unique compositions allow them to be biocompatible in the ankles and stimulate the osteoblast formation, which supports the fusion success.

Market Segmentation

The Global ankle fusion plates market is segmented by fracture site, fracture pattern, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on fracture site, the market is differentiated between distal tibia and fibula.



By fracture pattern, the market is bifurcated into medial, lateral, posterior malleoli, others.Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America. The United States is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the coming years, owing to the growing investments in the healthcare sector and rising prevalence of bone fractures in the country.

Company Profile

Arthrex, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Enovis Corporation, Paragon 28, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Leith Medical, Inc., Acumed, LLC, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik GmbH are the leading market players operating in the global ankle fusion plates Market.



