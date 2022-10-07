2B3D Will Include Curriculum Content From WeNFT Metaversity in the 2B3D “VRME” Metaverse Beta

Educational content around web3 subject matter will be available to visitors of 2B3D’s metaverse platform during the beta launch in January 2023



Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 2B3D , a military veteran-operated mental health technology solutions firm specializing in VR, Gaming, NFTs, developing metaverse solutions for PTSD and addiction treatment, today announced it will include curriculum content from WeNFT Metaversity in the upcoming beta launch of its Virtual Reality Medical Environment (VRME), slated for January, 2023.

WeNFT Metaversity leverages subject matter expertise, educational theory (pedagogy), and the help of its community to drive the creation of high-quality course content around topics in web3, such as “NFT Trading'' and “Staking and Lending Crypto.” Each course offering has a corresponding micro-community for students to interact and engage with each other about the course topic.

2B3D plans to include various types of relevant, helpful resources for visitors to discover as NFTs inside its beta metaverse platform launch, which can be picked up by the visitor’s avatar. Prior to this partnership with Metaversity, 2B3D recently announced a similar partnership with BioCorRx to incorporate that firm’s cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) course modules as the primary addiction treatment resource in the environment.

Robert Bell, CEO of 2B3D, said, “Keeping in mind that our beta is an environment for military veterans, we want to provide resources for those that are new to the technologies, ecosystems, and concepts involved in our project. WeNFT will help visitors to our VRME feel supported in their learning journey in this space.”

Jesse Crawford, Founder WeNFT Metaversity, said, “The 2B3D project is close to all of our hearts at WeNFT Metaversity. We all know someone who has suffered through the trauma of PTSD. Rob and the 2B3D team are seriously disrupting the PTSD and addiction treatment space and we are so proud to have partnered with them on such a noteworthy, game changing, treatment platform.”

The VRME beta launch in January 2023 will be open to a select number of military veterans experiencing conditions ranging from PTSD to substance use disorder.

Visit 2B3D.com for more info on its beta platform launch in January, and info on its upcoming NFT drop this October.

About 2B3D

Virtual reality succeeds where video conference calls fail. In 2B3D’s metaverse, military veterans will be able to reach out to mental health professionals using a customized avatar for more personalized online interactions. 2B3D is developing VRx to be more than just a portal to access VR therapy. This is where veterans can rally, regroup, play games, and spend time with friends and family, no matter where they are in the world.

About Metaversity

WeNFT Metaversity offers numerous WEB3 courses, curriculum and content to Students, and Businesses, in a social-fi environment. The students meet daily and socialize, discuss course content and interact with each other while they Play to (L)earn from our game-fi approach to education. Students who complete the 4-6 week course receive a diploma that is proof that they are WEB3 proficient and can join our job placement service where they can work on WEB 3 projects or even start their own business.



