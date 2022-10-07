New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Face Ice Rollers Market, By Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325892/?utm_source=GNW



Global face ice rollers market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the growing consumer consciousness towards their personal well-being and appearance.



In addition, with the growing working population, especially the significant rise in the working women population, the demand for more convenient and dermatologically approved skin care tools is augmenting.Products acknowledged and approved by dermatologists has a positive impact on the consumers.



Apart from this, with the increasing influence from social media and several advertisements, the demand from the men’s section has also increased.As a result, several market players are exclusively providing products made for the male segment to expand their customer base and product portfolio.



This, in turn, is providing a positive outlook to the global ice face rollers market.

Face ice roller refers to a small skincare tool which is equipped on both sides with jade stone or other crystal heads.It is usually stored in a refrigerator to keep cold which can be further utilized to massage face.



It helps stimulate the lymphatic system and massage the face, helping to get rid of puffiness, toxins, and reduce muscle tension. Face ice rollers also facilitate great absorption of products such as serums, oils, moisturizers, etc., into the skin and help de-stress and relax the muscle. The cooling action associated with the face ice roller constricts blood vessels, which makes skin appear tighter and temporarily decreases redness, thereby making a face look fresher and brighter.

The proliferating e-commerce sector has also significantly accelerated the market growth, particularly during and after COVID-19.The online sales channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping alternative for consumers where they can compare between a wide range of products available on the website and avail several lucrative discounts and cashback as well.



Moreover, the key market players are increasingly focusing on gaining traction from the millennials and gen Z by launching innovative, portable, and easy-to-use products.

Market Segmentation

The Global face ice rollers market is segmented by type, by end users, by distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is differentiated between single sided and double sided.



By end users the market is bifurcated into individual customer vs commercial.Based on distribution channel the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, cosmetic/beauty stores, online, and institutional sales.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.

Company Profile

Beauty Biosciences LLC, Double Zero One Limited (CRYOpress), Allegra M. France (Baby Magic), Skin Gym Inc, Kitsch, LLC, Heyday Wellness LLC, Clio, Inc. (Plum Beauty), Dastmalchi, LLC (Vanity Planet), and Esarora are the leading market players of the market, responsible for the growth of Global face ice rollers market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global face ice rollers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Face Ice Rollers Market, By Type:

o Single Sided

o Double sided

• Global Face Ice Rollers Market, By End Use:

o Individual Customer

o Commercial

• Global face ice rollers market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarkets

o Cosmetic/Beauty Stores

o Online

o Institutional Sales

• Global Face Ice Rollers Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

o South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global face ice rollers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________