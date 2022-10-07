VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
Interim status at October 4, 2022 (and information at September 30, 2022)
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A
Declaration date: October 7, 2022
Interim status at October 4, 2022
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
138,351,857
including:
|160,905,006
|Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (21,000,000 new ordinary shares issued)
|October 4, 2022i
|160,780,684
i Management Board decisions of September 29, 2022. Clearance and settlement on October 4, 2022.
Information at September 30, 2022
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
117,351,857
including:
|139,905,006
|Sale of 1,101 shares with double voting rights
Double voting rights granted on 65 ordinary shares
|September 7 & 12, 2022
September 18, 2022
|139,780,684
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
