English French

In Bernin, on October 7, 2022

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER

OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (A.M.F))

Corporate name and address of the company: SOITEC

Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques

38190 Bernin (FRANCE)

Statement date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights 09/30/2022



35,540,607 (1)



Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2): 46,086,738 Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3): 44,933,929

(1) Including (i) 35,517,593 ordinary shares of €2.00 par value each, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and the mnemonic “SOI” and (iii) 23,014 preferred shares 2 of €2.00 par value each, not listed.

(2) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares) and after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights, and after deduction of the shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares).

Soitec, a French joint-stock corporation with a share capital of Euros 71,081,214 - 384 711 909 R.C.S. Grenoble - APE code 2611 Z Headquarters’ address: Parc Technologique des Fontaines – Chemin des Franques – 38190 Bernin (France)

Attachment