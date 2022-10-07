Euronet Worldwide Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ("Euronet" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release third quarter 2022 earnings results prior to the market opening on Friday, October 21, 2022. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at Euronet Worldwide Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended participants join the call five minutes prior to the event start.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at http://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

