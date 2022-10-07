New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Mugs Market, By Type, By Material Type, By End Use, By Capacity, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325890/?utm_source=GNW



Global smart mugs market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to rapid technological advancements, and increasing purchasing power of the consumers.



Moreover, the hectic working schedules and increasing working population across the globe is further adding to the demand for smart mugs.In addition to this, with the increase in working women population and the need for instant drinks is strengthening the market for smart mugs.



Moreover, smart mugs prepare the beverage in a real quick time along with maintaining its quality and taste. Smart mugs have flavored materials print on their surface and activate the flavor when the consumer adds water or any other liquid such as milk or soda and the added liquid is converted into a flavored drink.

This device is being considered as a scientific breakthrough in the food and beverage industry.It comes with a wide range of flavors such as berry blast, tropical punch and green tea lemon, raspberry lemonade etc.



Furthermore, smart mugs help in tracking down the calories or grams that the consumer unwittingly has consumed.

In addition to this, with the growing informed consumer base, the demand for products made from natural fibers is increasing.

Besides this, the increasing demand for on-the-go beverages by the gym enthusiasts and sport players is augmenting the need for smart mugs.In addition, the wide availability of smart mugs on the e-commerce platform is creating a positive outlook for the market.



The online retail channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping alternative for individuals where they are offered several lucrative discounts and cashbacks as well.Moreover, the key market players are extensively focusing on gaining traction from the millennial and gen Z by launching innovative and portable smart mugs.



As a result, the global market for smart mugs is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global smart mugs market is segmented by type, by material, by end users, by distribution channel, and regional distribution.Based type the market is bifurcated into wired and non-wired.



Based on material the market is segmented into ceramic, porcelain, stainless steel, and others.By end users the market is divided between household and commercial.



Based on capacity, the market is fragmented into less than 400 ml, 401-750 ml, and more than 750 ml. by distribution channel the market is segmented into online channel and offline channel of delivery.

Company Profile`

Ember, Cauldryn, Glowstone, Burnout, Muggo, Geezo, and OHOM are the key leading companies of the global smart cups market.



Report Scope:



• Global Smart Mugs Market, By Type:

o Wired

o Non-Wired

• Global Smart Mugs Market, By Material:

o Ceramic

o Porcelain’

o Stainless Stell

o Others

• Global Smart Mugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Global Smart Mugs Market, By End Users:

o Household

o Commercial

• Global Smart Mugs Market, By Capacity:

o Less than 400 ml,

o Between 401-750 ml

o More Than 750 ml

• Global Smart Mugs Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

o South America.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart mugs market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

