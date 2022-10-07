New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Minimalist Wallet Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325889/?utm_source=GNW



Global minimalist wallet market is anticipated to record a lucrative growth over the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for compact and innovative wallets with new features that enhance convenience for the users.



Minimalist wallets are similar to traditional bi-fold wallets, but they are more compact in size.As the word minimalist infers avoiding the unnecessary, the minimalist wallets are designed in such a way that the user only carries what they need and leave the unnecessary articles at home.



These wallets can usually hold three to five credit cards, ID card and some cash.Minimalist wallets are comfortable and convenient to carry and are also seen as a status symbol.



Shifting consumer focus from conventional bulky wallets to slim and compact wallets is also driving the market growth.



Rising Per Capita Income of The Consumer Fuels the Market Growth

The increasing disposable income of the consumers has increased their capacity to spend on luxury lifestyle goods.Moreover, the increasing popularity of leather owing to its durability, crack-proof, and dustproof features is creating a positive impact on the market.



Furthermore, today’s consumers are well-versed with the current trends and fashion due to the proliferation of social media platforms.Social media-based influencers and celebrities are creating product awareness over the social media platforms due to which consumer preference for fashion and accessories-related products such as minimalist wallets are increasing.



Besides, the rise in the working population across the globe is also supporting the growth of the global minimalist wallet market.



Wide Availability of Minimalist Wallets Online to Boost their Adoption

The easy availability of minimalist wallets over the online platform is acting as one of the major growth-inducing factors for the global minimalist wallet market.Online shopping allows customers to choose from a wide range of products, compare the quality and price offered by numerous brands and conveniently place an order.



Moreover, online retail channels facilitate various benefits such as lucrative discount and cashback offers, doorstep delivery, and easy return or exchange of the product bought.The high penetration of the internet and smartphones in both developed and developing nations has helped the e-commerce sector to grow exponentially in the recent years.



Thus, such flexibility and convenience offered through online shopping is expected to drive the growth of global minimalist wallet market over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The global minimalist wallet market is segmented by type, price range, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the type the market is segmented into male and female.



By price range the market is divided between low, medium, and high.Based on the distribution channel, the market is fragmented into apparel stores, supermarket/hypermarkets, other retail stores, online, and others.



Analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America. The United States of America is anticipated to hold a prominent market share in the coming years due the high purchasing power of the consumers living in the region.



Company Profile

Richemont group (Montblanc), Hentley Garments Limited, Harber London Ltd, Bellroy Pty Ltd., Leatherology, Tanner Goods Inc, Tom Ford SA, and Swisst are the leading market players contributing to the growth of global minimalist wallet market.



