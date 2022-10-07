New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market, By Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325887/?utm_source=GNW



Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to increasing disposable incomes, and growing consumer consciousness towards their personal grooming.



With the increase in the working population, particularly among working women, the demand for more convenient and professional eyebrow grooming products is proliferating.In addition to this, with the growing informed consumer, the demand for products made from natural fibers, such as eyebrow brushes, is proliferating.



Apart from this, rising preferences for overall grooming among men due to the increasing influence from social media and several advertisements, various market players are exclusively providing eyebrow grooming products for the male segment to expand their customer base and product portfolio. This, in turn, is providing a positive outlook to the global eyebrow grooming tool market.

Eyebrow grooming tools refer to a set of tools that allows an individual to trim, comb, and shape eyebrows into the desired shape. They primarily include stencils, brow brushes, face razors, tweezers, etc., and they are widely available in numerous shapes, sizes, and materials ranging from natural fibers such as squirrel hair to synthetic bristles made from nylon.

The augmenting e-commerce sector has also significantly boosted the growth of global eyebrow grooming tools market, particularly during and after COVID-19.The online retail channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping alternative for individuals where they are offered several lucrative discounts and cashback as well.



Moreover, the key market players are extensively focusing on gaining traction from the millennials and gen Z by launching innovative, portable, and easy-to-use products, as this consumer segment is more enticed towards the grooming products.

The Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market is segmented by type, by end users, by distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is differentiated between razors, scissors, brushes, tweezers, trimmers, others plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse.



By end users the market is bifurcated into individual customer vs commercial.Based on distribution channel the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, cosmetic/beauty stores, online, and institutional sales.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.

Tinkle USA, Tweezerman International, LLC, Revlon, Inc, Edgewell Personal Care Company (Schick), Reazeal Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cartfry, Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, Inc. (Bombae) are some of the leading market players responsible for the growth of Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market.



• Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market, By Type:

o Razors

o Scissors

o Brushes

o Tweezers

o Trimmers

o Others

• Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market, By End Use:

o Individual Customer

o Commercial Customer

• Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Cosmetic/Beauty Stores

o Online Retail Stores

o Institutional Sales

• Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle east and Africa

o South America



