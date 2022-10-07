New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325886/?utm_source=GNW



Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly changing lifestyles and rising disposable income.



Moreover, conventional cooking methods like chopping fruits and vegetables with the help of a knife require tedious effort and time.Therefore, the next generation population, particularly the working population, is increasingly opting for kitchen appliances that are convenient to use and saves time.



Electric vegetable and fruit chopper/slicer is a kitchen instrument that performs several tasks such as chopping, slicing, cubing, and grinding vegetables and fruits.It can also mince and puree ingredients within a few minutes.



This appliance not only makes the user feel efficient but also helps in preparing delicious meals with the least effort in the kitchen.

Development of Energy-Efficient Electric Vegetable and Fruit Slicer/Choppers Fuels the Market Growth

The introduction of the energy-efficient electric chopper is providing a positive outlook to the market growth.With the rising environmental concerns regarding the increasing pollution, carbon emissions, and global warming, several key manufacturers have launched energy-efficient products.



These products are also supported and promoted by the regulatory authorities, which in turn is boosting the adoption of electric vegetable and fruit chopper/slicer.Moreover, these technologically advanced products are coming with germ-resistant technology, as they reduce the direct touch with the food item, and the stainless steel of these electric choppers are non-porous and prevent germ invasion.



All these technological advancements are anticipated to bolster the demand for electric vegetable and fruit choppers/slicers across the globe.

Growing Demand for Smart Kitchens is Augmenting the Product Demand

The flourishing hotel and restaurant industry has given rise to the demand for electric and quick-performing kitchen appliances such as electric choppers.In addition, the HORECA sector is adopting smart kitchenware products.



Moreover, with the inflating disposable income of the consumers, the demand for smart homes and kitchens has increased over the past years. hence the demand for electric vegetable & fruit chopper/slicers. Besides this, due to stringent working hours, consumers want to own convenient kitchenware that facilitates quick services. As a result, the demand for electric vegetable and fruit chopper/slicer is bolstering across the globe.

Market Segmentation

The global electric vegetable & fruit chopper/slicer market is segmented by bowl capacity, by type, by distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.By power the market is divided between less than 300 watts, 300-600 watts, and more than 600 watts.



Based on the bowl capacity, the market is differentiated between less than 500 ml, 500 – 1000 ml, and more than 1000 ml.By type the market is bifurcated into household ad consumer.



Based on distribution channel the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, multi branded stores, online, direct sales, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.

Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V, Sishun E-commerce Co., Ltd. (VEVOR), Team International Group of America, INC (Kalorik), Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, SharkNinja Europe Limited, JJati, Glen Dimplex Group (Morphy Richards), Coocheer, Groupe SEB (Moulinex), and Dessini Group, Inc. are some of the leading market players responsible for the growth of Global electric vegetable & fruit chopper/slicer Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global electric vegetable & fruit chopper/slicer Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, By Power:

o Less Than 300 Watts

o 300-600 Watts

o More Than 600 Watts

• Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, By Bowl Capacity:

o Less Than 500 ml

o 500 – 1000 ml

o More Than 1000 ml

• Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, By Type:

o Household

o Commercial

• Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, By Distribution Chanel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarkets

o Multi Branded Stores

o Online

o Direct Sales

o Others

• Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

o South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Electric Vegetable & Fruit Chopper/Slicer Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325886/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________