Global Electric Peeler Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

The global electric peeler market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The rising requirement of time effective alternatives in large scale production facilities and achieve minimal wastage of scrap are some of the significant growth-inducing factors for electric peeler market across the globe.



With this, the growth in demand for user friendly features, productive, durable, less energy utilization, and enhanced integrity in machines is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the market, therefore, pushing the manufacturers to innovate the products and fuel the volume of sales of electric fruits and vegetable peelers.

Growing Focus on Energy-Efficient Equipment is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

The rising awareness of the negative effects of global warming and greater energy consumption rates, manufacturers and end-users are working toward minimizing their carbon footprints.To fulfil this need, numerous manufacturers have introduced electric peeler and slicer equipment.



Also, several vendors are adopting advanced technologies for energy savings, along with the improving focus on obtaining energy star certification for their products, which is also propelling the growth of the market.Various organizations are launching stainless steel commercial peelers and these peelers are equipped with an auxiliary contact for external electric valve and are energy-efficient owing to engine optimization.



This, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Shifting Consumer Preferences Towards Automated Peeler Augments the Market Growth

The escalating demand for automated appliances on account of their benefits including lesser risk and efficiency is contributing to the market growth.These factors assist numerous end-users to compete against their counterparts in this space.



Many units of automated peelers come with enhanced features such as laser sorters and automatic defect removal (ADR) systems.Due to the growing demand for automated products, various manufacturers in the market have developed several kinds of automated peelers.



Such innovations will continue to attract many end-users over the forecast period, thereby support the market growth.

Continuous Technological Progression is Projected to Fuel the Market Growth

The expanding adoption of technology and rising consumer preference towards the innovative peelers is accelerating the growth of the market during the forecast period.Numerous companies such as Tummers Food Processing Solutions offer high-quality peeling equipment with minimal skin loss.



Various manufacturers are using a combination of peeling and polishing mechanisms to provide a turnkey solution based on the specifications required by end-users. All these technological advancements are anticipated to escalate the demand for electric peelers in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The global electric peeler market is segmented into type, applications, price range, distribution channel and regional distribution.Based on the type, the market is divided into automatic peeler and semi-automatic peeler.



Based on applications, the market is bifurcated into household and commercial.Based on the price range, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high.



Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

Pangpeng, Cowstook, Linaatales, and Mifxinareare the leading market players contributing to the growth of the global electric peeler market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electric peeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Electric peeler Market, By Type:

o Less Than 10 Watt

o 10 Watt-20 Watt

o More Than 20 Watt

• Electric peeler Market, By Applications:

o Household

o Commercial

• Electric peeler Market, By Price Range:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Electric peeler Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Electric peeler Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric peeler market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

