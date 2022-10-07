New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neck Fan Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325883/?utm_source=GNW



The global neck fan market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Neck fans help in cooling down without the hassle of holding it or resorting to strapping an ice pack to one’s forehead.



In addition to this, the escalating demand for portable devices. Along with this, the growth in outdoor sports activities, and the inflating need for handy portable devices during traveling, camping, and hiking are few of the major growth-inducing factors that supports the growth of global neck fan market.

Emerging Trend for Bladeless Neck Fans Augment the Growth of the Market

Various leading manufacturers are developing new products and focusing on enhancing products in the portable fans market, including the manufacturers are developing bladeless portable neck fans.Bladeless portable fans offer several advantages that include safety, easy cleaning and can be controlled by the remote, thereby, does not require to be adjusted manually.



This, in turn, drives the growth of the neck fan market across the globe. Now-a-days consumers are demanding products that can be charged from renewable sources which is further supporting the market growth.

Launch of Novel Products is Projected to Flourish the Market Growth

Portable neck fan manufacturers are introducing novel products that are aerodynamically designed. Orient Electric has launched “Orient Bladeless” which are portable fans, are easy to clean, and work smoothly without noise and run up to 7.5 hours in a single charge. Moreover, it has remote-controlled operation, and energy-efficient portable fans.



Market Segmentation

The global neck fan market is segmented into power, price range, distribution channel and regional distribution.Based on the power, the market is divided into Less Than 10 Watt, 10 Watt-20 Watt, More Than 20 Watt.



Based on the price range, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high.Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

Shenzhen Jisu Technology Co., Ltd., Minimax, MOVSOU, PenKou, Kiron, Spike ECom are the leading market players contributing the growth of the global neck fanmarket.



Report Scope:



In this report, global neck fan market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Neck Fan Market, By Power:

o Less Than 10 Watt

o 10 Watt-20 Watt

o More Than 20 Watt

• Neck Fan Market, By Price Range:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Neck Fan Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Neck Fan Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global neck fan market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325883/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________