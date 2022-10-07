New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrolysis Stabilizer Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325880/?utm_source=GNW



Global hydrolysis stabilizer market value is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the backbone of growing demand for the plastic additives to stabilize their structure and extend the service life of plastics and polyurethanes.Surging demands for the tailor-made anti-hydrolysis agents for use in individual applications to outstandingly meet requirements with respect to stabilization performance, toxicology, emissions, and handling of the plastics further drives the growth of the global hydrolysis stabilizer market in the upcoming five years.



Plastics and polyurethanes have tendencies to degrade in short span of time and the products made of them stand useless, thus the demands to extend the shelf life of these products facilitates the growth of the plastic additives such as hydrolysis stabilizer thereby aiding the growth of the global hydrolysis stabilizer market in the future five years.

Polymers containing ester groups, or manufactured by polycondensation, generally display a weakness when attacked by water or moisture, particularly at elevated temperatures.This degradation or breakdown of polymers by water and acids is known as hydrolysis.



Hydrolysis stabilizers provides additive solutions especially suited to improve the hydrolysis resistance of poly-condensates, expanding their range of applications.Use of the hydrolysis stabilizer is cost efficient too for the manufacturing of the multiple products.



Cable sheathing, shoe systems, rollers, PU hot/cold casting systems, engineering injection moldings, electronic housings, etc. use hydrolysis stabilizers in their manufacturing.

Wider Applications of Plastics Drive Market Growth

Growing demand for the plastic products and polyurethanes facilitate the growth of the global hydrolysis stabilizer market in the upcoming five years.Hydrolysis stabilizers are higher in demand due to growing demands for plastics from the end use sectors.



Manufacturing of plastic containers, and other similar products demands sturdy and stable compounds that prolongs the shelf life of the products that would further facilitate the growth of the global hydrolysis stabilizer market in the forecast years.

Technological Advancement Drives Market Growth

Growing research and technological advancement also substantiates the growth of the global hydrolysis stabilizer market in the upcoming five years.The market players are actively investing in revolutionizing the chemical research sector, such that more stable, longer shelf life, and higher strength material can be observed that would aid the growth of the global hydrolysis stabilizer market in the next five years.



Although certain governments have banned use of plastic and additives in the plastic since their uncontrolled disposals have created concern for the environment. Biodegradable plastics are thus gaining a lot of attraction and thus may fuel the growth of the global hydrolysis stabilizer market in the future five years.

Market Segmentation

The global hydrolysis stabilizer market segmentation is based on resin, end-use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on resin, the market is fragmented into PU (Polyurethane), PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate), TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane), TPE-E (Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer), EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) and bio-based polyesters (PLA & PHA), and others.



By end-use, the market is bifurcated into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, furniture, construction, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

BASF SE, Songowan International, Lanxess, Akzo Novel N.V., Solvay SA, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, Albemarle Corporation, Adeka Corporation, Addivant USA, Aquapersions M SDN BHD, Unichem Shanghai Co Ltd., Meraxis AG, Suqian Unitedchem Co Ltd., Shandong Jianxing New Materials., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global hydrolysis stabilizer market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hydrolysis stabilizer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Hydrolysis Stabilizer Market, By Resin:

o PU (Polyurethane)

o PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

o PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate)

o TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane)

o TPE-E (Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer)

o EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)

o Bio-based Polyesters (PLA & PHA)

o Others

• Hydrolysis Stabilizer Market, By End Use:

o Packaging

o Automotive

o Consumer Goods

o Furniture

o Construction

o Others

• Hydrolysis Stabilizer Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Vietnam

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Iran



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hydrolysis stabilizer market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325880/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________